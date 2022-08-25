Nelson City Council parks and reserves closed

Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell at Days Track, Grenville Terrace, Nelson. The track was damaged by slips and has been closed.

Parks, reserves and tracks around Nelson are being assessed after floods and slips hit the region, but until that assessment has taken place several remain closed.

An updated list is available on the Nelson City Council website, but as of Thursday, 13 reserves were completely closed and eight tracks were either completely or partially closed.

Tracks or reserves with tape across the entrance have been inspected and will remain closed until they have been repaired, but not all parks have been inspected yet so no tape does not necessarily mean the trail or reserve has been deemed safe.

The council said in a Facebook post that any residual mud or water in reserves should be treated as contaminated.

READ MORE:

* Top of the south farmers prepare for big cleanup and count the cost of flood damage

* Nelson-Tasman residents urged to prepare as more heavy rain forecast

* Nelson floods: Life in the slip zone as hills threaten home



“We strongly encourage people to stay out of reserves until they have been assessed, as there may be hazards.”

Botanical Hill reserve and the Centre of New Zealand have both been closed, along with the Sir Stanley Whitehead reserve, Brook Conservation Reserve, and the Grampians.

Footpaths and tracks around town have also been closed, as well as some mountainbiking tracks in the region.

Full reserve closures

Grampians Reserve

Botanical Hill Reserve (including the Centre of NZ)

Sir Stanley Whitehead Reserve

Tantragee Reserve

Atmore Reserve

Titoki Reserve

Pipers Reserve

Brook Conservation Reserve

Marsden Valley Reserve

Roding Reserve

Corder Park

Moana Reserve

Moncrieff Reserve

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Slips have closed several tracks and parks, but not every reserve has been checked yet so a lack of warnings does not necessarily mean a track or park is safe.

Individual trail or walkway closures