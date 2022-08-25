Nelson City Council parks and reserves closed
Parks, reserves and tracks around Nelson are being assessed after floods and slips hit the region, but until that assessment has taken place several remain closed.
An updated list is available on the Nelson City Council website, but as of Thursday, 13 reserves were completely closed and eight tracks were either completely or partially closed.
Tracks or reserves with tape across the entrance have been inspected and will remain closed until they have been repaired, but not all parks have been inspected yet so no tape does not necessarily mean the trail or reserve has been deemed safe.
The council said in a Facebook post that any residual mud or water in reserves should be treated as contaminated.
“We strongly encourage people to stay out of reserves until they have been assessed, as there may be hazards.”
Botanical Hill reserve and the Centre of New Zealand have both been closed, along with the Sir Stanley Whitehead reserve, Brook Conservation Reserve, and the Grampians.
Footpaths and tracks around town have also been closed, as well as some mountainbiking tracks in the region.
Full reserve closures
- Grampians Reserve
- Botanical Hill Reserve (including the Centre of NZ)
- Sir Stanley Whitehead Reserve
- Tantragee Reserve
- Atmore Reserve
- Titoki Reserve
- Pipers Reserve
- Brook Conservation Reserve
- Marsden Valley Reserve
- Roding Reserve
- Corder Park
- Moana Reserve
- Moncrieff Reserve
Individual trail or walkway closures
- Coppermine Trail (entire trail closed)
- Maitai River Walkway, upstream from Domett Street Bridge
- Commodore-Zeehaen Walkway
- Days Track Walkway between Moana Ave and Grenville Tce
- Maire-Zeehaen Walkway
- Rocks-Malcolm Walkway
- Tamaki St Walkway
- Tamaki-Princes Walkway