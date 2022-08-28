Nelson College wins Miles Toyota Championship for third year in a row

Nelson College 1st XV team beat out St Bede's on August 27, winning the Miles Toyota Championship title 45 - 19.

Nelson College have done it again and become victors in the Miles Toyota Championship final for a third time in four years.

On Saturday, Nelson College pitted its 1st XV rugby team against Christchurch’s St Bede’s College at Motueka’s Sports Park, with Nelson defending its Miles Toyota title with a 45-19 win.

Nelson College rugby master in charge Mark Cochrane said what won it for the team was their proficiency at “playing to their game plan, and they just keep going”.

He said the team was very fit and tactically minded.

READ MORE:

* Nelson College takes on Christchurch Boys in South Island semi-final

* Nelson College edges Christ's College to win secondary school rugby trophy

* Timaru Boys' High School make it to the semi-finals after four years



“They’re unrelenting ... just keep playing, and playing hard.”

After a couple of tries just before half-time, the score was already in Nelson’s favour at 19 – 14.

“That put St Bede’s on the back foot”, Cochrane said.

“Then straight after half-time, we scored another one, which broke St Bede’s a wee bit.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Nelson College rugby master in charge Mark Cochrane says the team is good at sticking to their game plan, “and they just keep going”.

He said Nelesoni Malaulau was the stand-out player of the day, scoring three tries with “just a really strong game in the midfield”.

“It’s probably the best I’ve seen him play all year.”

The Miles Toyota Championship win, sees Nelson College pitted against John McGlashan College on September 3 for the South Island secondary school rugby champs in Nelson.

Cochrane said the winner of the Miles Toyota Champ went to the South Island final and the South Island winners went to national top four competition.

“Every game you play, you’ve got to perform.”