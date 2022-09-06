Call of kiwi in Nelson step closer to being heard

This little spotted kiwi was transferred from Kāpiti Island to Fiordlands Anchor Island. Kiwi like this one could be making their way to Nelson in a few years, if the Brook Sanctuary’s ongoing application process is approved.

Nelson’s Brook Waimārama Sanctuary has been given the nod to begin the process of bringing little spotted kiwi back to the region.

Nelsonians can play a part with a donation to local jeweller Halfdan Hansen’s fundraiser for the project.

The sanctuary announced on Friday that the go-ahead had been given to apply to iwi and the Department of Conservation to translocate little spotted kiwi (kiwi pukupuku), likely from an established population on Kāpiti Island, into the Brook.

Brook Waimārama Sanctuary chief executive Ru Collin said getting this far, a result of many years of preparation, was a “significant achievement” made possible by sanctuary workers, volunteers, community support and the Jens Hansen Kiwi Establishment Fund. He encouraged Nelsonians to make donations for the kiwi relocation work.

“We’re so lucky to have this haven so close to the centre of Nelson,” he said.

“Already you can go see and hear an amazing range of native birds ... It’s pretty special that with our support, kiwi pukupuku may one day join this flock.”

Collin said the first step had been completed to provide DOC with a pre-application outlining the case for possible reintroduction. He said having the dedicated, on-going support of Hansen and the community via his fund had played a role in DOC’s assessment.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Brook Sanctuary chief executive Ru Collin said he would keep people updated on the application process, but making it past the pre-application step was a significant win in its own right.

Collin said reintroduced birds like the tīeke and kākāriki karaka had not only survived but thrived within the fence line. Both have had at least one successfully hatched fledgling each since their introduction.

The recent heavy rainfall had damaged some tracks, but the fence remained intact, Collin said. However, there were still preparations to be made for the hopeful reintroduction of kiwi pukupuku, like closing off drains or similar ground-level hazards that could otherwise harm the birds.

Collin said the Jens Hansen Kiwi Establishment Fund would go towards that preparation. The actual introduction of the birds was likely still some time away, given the application and preparation process, but the sanctuary would be “keeping the community informed and involved” throughout.

“There is still a lot of work, and discussion with iwi and the Department of Conservation is ongoing,” he said.

Andy MacDonald Of the 20 critically endangered kākāriki karaka (yellow fronted parakeets) released into the sanctuary, at least one pair have successfully hatched a fledgling.

“It will be a thrill to one day hear the distinctive kiwi call in the Brook Valley. I’ve been told that despite its small size, the kiwi pukupuku is one of the noisiest of the kiwi species, and the shape of the sanctuary’s catchment area is ideal to amplify their call.”

Halfdan Hansen, the owner and creative director of local jewellery studio Jens Hansen, set up the Jens Hansen Kiwi Establishment Fund in 2021. In January this year he announced his commitment to investing proceeds from the sale of the studio’s signature Golden Kiwi necklaces towards the sanctuary’s kiwi programme over four years.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Halfdan Hansen encouraged people to make donations to the ring-fenced kiwi fund to help bring the birds back to Nelson.

Hansen said it was great to see progress so soon. He encouraged others to make donations to the fund, which would be ring-fenced for the reintroduction of kiwi and related preparation efforts.

Donations to the Jens Hansen Kiwi Establishment fund can be made by visiting Jens Hansen Jewellery in Trafalgar Square – either by purchasing a Golden Kiwi necklace or making a donation of your choosing – or on the Brook Sanctuary website using the key word “kiwi”.