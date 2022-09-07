Thirty-four flood-hit households seek temporary accommodation

A yellow stickered home on Nile St, Nelson after the flooded Maitai River entered the property in August.

Across the top of the south, 34 households affected by the severe weather event in August have registered for temporary accommodation.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is the agency responsible for coordinating the provision of temporary accommodation for people who have to leave their homes as a result of an emergency. As of Monday, 34 households have registered with MBIE’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS).

Of these registrations 25 households were from the Nelson region, seven were from the Tasman region and two households were from the Marlborough region.

TAS response and recovery manager Julia Shanahan said the service had worked closely with local authorities to transition households in Civil Defence emergency accommodation into temporary accommodation while their homes were being repaired, being rebuilt or were inaccessible.

Shanahan said two members of TAS’s Matching and Placement team were working in the Nelson community this week to answer questions and take registrations from those who may have a need for temporary accommodation and to discuss what accommodation solutions might work for them.

On Wednesday they were based at the Nelson i-Site, providing information about the TAS and working out “individual household needs, such as where people may work, where their children go to school or other requirements they may have, including accessibility and pets”.

Shanahan said where there was a shortage of rental accommodation in an affected area, TAS procured and deployed additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

”TAS continues to work alongside other government agencies and stakeholders to understand impacts of the severe weather event on accommodation demand across the region.”

Anyone who had a current or expected need following the flooding and landslips could register with the service.

Households can register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz, or call 0508 754 163.