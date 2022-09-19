Underrepresented in council, Nelson's multicultural voices go unheard

For many of Nelson’s Bhutanese community, council candidates are “a mystery”, said Bhoj Raj Subba.

Nelson’s tight-knit Bhutanese community is making every effort to ensure no-one is left behind when it comes to the local election.

Bhoj Raj Subba, president of Nelson’s Bhutanese Society, said the group held meetings ahead of the election to examine candidates.

“We don’t tell people who to vote for; we will look at what has [each candidate] done? What will they do for the community as a whole?”

The community keeps up to date through an online chat where information translated and disseminated. This year, that will include a how-to guide on the new STV voting system.

For many community members, some of whom lack literacy, the candidates are largely a mystery, Subba said.

The Bhutanese group often invites councillors to their festivals and events. Those who make the effort to show up are remembered at election time, he said.

Top of the community’s concerns are their most vulnerable: the two dozen or so elders who experience isolation, and youth who lack mental health support, Subba said.

“Some youth, they are lost. We need proper guidance; sometimes parents can’t provide that because they’re not literate at all.”

Supplied Marie Lindaya, Multicultural Nelson Tasman treasurer and Nelson City council candidate

Multicultural Nelson Tasman treasurer and council candidate Marie Lindaya said Nelson’s diverse multicultural groups were underrepresented in council, and therefore often forgotten.

“There are many examples where the multicultural community has been a last minute consideration, just to tick the box,” said Lindaya.

Lindaya had canvassed a range of people about their concerns. They included a lack of employment options for older former refugees, and the need for assistance for people trying to get small businesses off the ground.

Many migrants felt their voices weren’t heard, Lindaya said.

“They’re underrepresented in council, and because of the countries they are from they’re often sceptical of politicians and political processes. But they pay rates, they’re part of our community.”

A lack of engagement until campaign time rolled around was also noticed, Lindaya said.

“[Candidates] don’t know the people, none of them engage in the community apart from buying food from their cart.”

In a council not known for its ethnic diversity, Jingjing Jackson, who is part of Nelson’s Chinese community, felt Māori and Pasifika candidates best represented her own interests.

“I feel close to Māori, the way they do things, the lifestyle,” Jackson said.

A new council should consider helping to forge connections, she said.

“Connecting with people is so important.”

The Chinese community, which Jackson said was “scattered here and there”, also experienced isolation, including the young people who came to Nelson to study.