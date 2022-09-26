Nelson City Council at large candidates have their say

STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Voting papers should have arrived meaning it is time for voters to wrap their head around a lot of changes in Nelson’s electoral system.

Firstly, this time around you should not “tick” your preferred candidates. Nelson has switched to a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system, meaning you must rank your preferred candidates numerically, from your top choice (number 1) to your least favourite. An in-depth explainer of how to vote under the STV system can be found here.

Nelson also has a new ward system, all council candidates have now chosen to stand either at large (anyone can vote for them), or in a specific ward (where residents of that ward can vote for them). An in-depth explanation of the wards can be found at the bottom of this story.

The following candidates have chosen to stand at large, hoping to attract voters on both the general and Māori electorate rolls from across the region.

Stuff asked candidates the same three questions. Their responses are below, alphabetically by last name and edited where necessary to meet a 150-word limit.

What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it? How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table? Do you support the Government's three waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Nelson City Council/Supplied People standing at large are hoping to represent (and get votes from) everyone within the highlighted area.

Cindy Batt

Infrastructure needs urgent attention, especially after the recent floods. Housing issues are just as important. I would engage local business to promote local enterprise, access central government funding, and suggest that people undergoing probational service contribute through labour towards the beautification of our city. To bring the views of the community to the table is to be engaging with them consistently. I suggest a weekly opportunity for constituents to meet with elected members in a neutral space to discuss concerns. We need to listen to the people and implement their desires as best we can. I do not support the Three Waters reform. We are faced with being a conduit and supporting network for central government issues. Nelson is very conservative and appreciative of our natural resources. There are funds accessible through central government that we have yet to explore. We have experienced, robust local crown partners that we should engage with more consistently.

Zoe Byrne – Nelson Citizens Alliance

I want to refocus the council on community engagement. Every 6 months there should be in- person public forums. The council needs to work in partnership with the community. They must never fail to engage on the annual plan again. I would work hard to listen to and understand the needs of all areas of the community. No I don’t support Thee Waters, it is flawed on so many levels. It removes democratic accountability and lessens audit scrutiny, while increasing centralisation and bureaucracy. Water asset infrastructure investment is accounted for in the long term plan. Hopeful predictions that Three Waters will be cheaper are based on models that rely on many assumptions.

Margot Haley

Climate Adaptation, Emergency and Essential Services, Covid Response. Education is the key. Building and renovating, for example adaptive reuse of heritage building. I was on the Board of Women in Construction in Wellington. Giving diversity a voice. Poverty and equity. Youth mentoring, mental health and sport development. Planning using the sustainability principles environmental, social, economic and cultural. Aged care planning, access, events, facilities and climate adaptation. It is important to record over 65's local history stories on the Prow. A Multicultural Arts and Festivals audit for Destination Nelson. Public engagement, forums and submissions. Infrastructure has always been an ongoing and a large proportion of the annual budget, whatever title you wish to name it. The recent slips and floods means this needs reviewing. We may need central government funding. We all want access to clean drinking water, clean rivers, extreme weather events can cause contamination, broken pipes etc.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Candidates standing at large are hoping to get votes from across the city, and anyone in Nelson can vote for them.

Marie Lindaya

Climate change; Covid-19 recovery; debt levels and rates; making Nelson’s city centre multicultural-friendly with a growing residential population; continuous active engagement and collaboration with communities; housing affordability and intensification; environmental health and biodiversity; and infrastructure. Grassroot community engagements and collaborations, including one-on-one or group conversations, informal forums, clinics, talking cafes, social media communications, and inviting and supporting appropriate members of the public to speak their concerns in council meetings as appropriate. No. I don’t support the Three Waters as it takes away community ownership and management of vital asset ... My view is to review the unbalanced budget in current Long Term Plan to fund future infrastructure upgrades; a mix between debt borrowing and rates proposed. This unbalanced budget approach hopes to reduce rates fluctuations. With this approach we will be able to maintain both our levels of service for the public and the integrity of our assets.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how results are decided. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Rohan O’Neill-Stevens

O'Neill-Stevens is standing for both council at large and for the mayoralty

Brent Pahl

Flood protection and infrastructure at this time is the number one issue after recent weather events, and to consult with those affected first as they know their own area best, Geotech [experts], engineers and ground force contractors second, then council level discussion and planning. Simple: verbally at council chambers, and if necessary with supporting statistics and evidence. No. [It should be funded] the same as it is now – user pays.

Mani Rai – Nelson Citizens Alliance

The business community is facing a dire future and needs help. The new council must take a lead with business owners and consider how working together on a recovery programme, which could include a new range of initiatives, can be implemented. The ward system provides for a specified number of councillors to be appointed in each ward. The obvious way to learn the views of that ward's community is to conduct regular meetings within the ward. Thus working well amongst the other council areas and overall making sense as it should be adopted in Nelson. I do not support the three waters reforms. This council has the ability to continue to efficiently manage its water infrastructure in the years ahead. The ratepayers have shown by their strong opposition (83% of submissions said NO) that they want to retain ownership and are willing to meet the cost of future upgrade funding.

Supplied Voting closes at nooon sharp on Saturday, October 8. The last day to mail votes is October 4.

Rachel Sanson – incumbent

Housing and climate change are the critical, interlinked issue for Nelson. To thrive we need more housing options with a focus on true affordability, security of tenure, accessibility for all, sustainable construction, good urban design and 10-minute neighbourhoods, climate change impacts and adaptation. I’ll continue to be actively connected across our communities. Seeking out views from those impacted by council decisions, reaching out to those not represented at the table and keeping an open and engaged mind. My foremost responsibility is to community wellbeing and better intergenerational outcomes. Current funding mechanisms for councils (primarily rates) are not adequate for the infrastructure demands we face. Climate change and population growth are going to exacerbate issues.Nelson’s sewerage treatment is at sea level. Planning and funding climate retreat or adaptation at a national level makes sense, so I’m supportive of reforming how we manage Three Waters infrastructure, but the reforms need work.

Tim Skinner – incumbent, Nelson Citizens Alliance

Skinner is standing for both council at large and for the mayoralty

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Voting papers will be either in your mailbox or well on their way – these are the candidates who everyone in Nelson can vote for.

Mike Ward

Climate change. How we address all other issues, from housing, to transport and the economy will determine the success of efforts to mitigate our contribution to, and our response to, global warming. It will contribute to Nelson becoming a lifestyle and sustainability role model that the rest of the world looks to, to find out what it takes get an entire community enjoying life and living so thoughtfully. The most effective way of representing others, particularly those with a different world view is to listen, not for the differences but for the common ground and weave their aspirations and concerns into our contribution to deliberations. While Government's three waters proposals may fall short, they are to be congratulated, in view of the state of our rivers and looming challenges, for recognising that a different approach is needed. Council needs to be part of that conversation.

Ian Williams