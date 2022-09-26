Nelson City Council Stoke-Tāhunanui candidates have their say

STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Voting papers should have arrived meaning it is time for voters to wrap their head around a lot of changes in Nelson’s electoral system.

Firstly, this time around you should not “tick” your preferred candidates.

Nelson has switched to a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system, meaning you must rank your preferred candidates numerically, from your top choice (number 1) to your least favourite. An in-depth explainer of how to vote under the STV system can be found here.

The other big change for Nelson is that under the new ward system, all council candidates have now chosen to stand either at large (anyone can vote for them), or in a specific ward (where residents of that ward can vote for them).

This is a change from previous elections, where all candidates stood at large, to include the Whakatū Māori ward. An in-depth explanation of the wards can be found at the bottom of this story.

The following candidates have chosen to stand at large, hoping to attract voters on both the general and Māori electorate rolls from across the region.

READ MORE:

* Why every number counts when you fill out your STV voting papers

* The Queen, floods, toxic culture and dancefloor dicks - debate day in Nelson

* Support for Māori wards stronger in provinces than cities - survey



Stuff asked candidates the same three questions. Their responses are below, alphabetically by last name and edited where necessary to meet a 150-word limit.

What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it? How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table? Do you support the Government's three waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Nelson City Council/Nelson Mail Residents on the general electorate roll living in the pink area of this map are in the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward and are able to vote for candidates standing in that ward, as well as those standing at large and for the mayor.

Ian Barker

The last three years are reported to have been a time with little cohesion around the council table. Such dysfunction has been counter-productive at a time when Central Government has been devolving more costs to local government. My experience and knowledge will be invaluable during the next three years. I have been in a governance capacity with many Stoke and Tāhunanui organisations over a period of many years, and I get feedback from a wide spectrum of people. I do not support the proposal. Up until the 1970s, the funding of Three Waters infrastructure was largely a central government activity, whereby councils carried out construction funded with government grants and suspensory loans. Since then, at our cost, we built and maintained needed assets. I believe we can, as in the past, fund needed development. Especially if we restrain expenditure on non-essential projects and particularly non-essential activities.

Matthew Benge

Climate change. Damage to roads, communication and the supply chain, water, power, housing, food supply, sewer system. It’s here now and will only get worse. Lack of any one of these will bring the city to a halt. Being approachable and available for people to bring their problems, issues and fears to discuss. My job is to present that to the council table. I have no political affiliations or alliances to groups that I have to answer to. I am here for my ward alone. No. Centralisation and more bureaucracy is not a solution. Local solutions to local problems. There is no reason central government could not fund vital infrastructure without removing locals rights to be involved and have a say.

The Stoke Tāhunanui ward covers the southern urban part of the Nelson region up to the border with the Tasman District.

Trudie Brand – incumbent

Following the recent adverse weather event and the resulted damage to infrastructure and natural environment, this must be the prime focus to ensure the sustainability of Nelson. Spending priorities outlined in the NCC LTP would need to be reassessed. Personally, I would hold monthly sessions within the community where members of the public can drop in and share their issues or concerns with me. I would advocate to ensure genuine transparent community engagement takes place to include local residents and local businesses working with the appropriate NCC staff for workable solutions. No, not the current model as too many financial assumptions made. I have previously put forward an alternative model. Government mandate requirements for water standards need to be funded adequately by central Government at the local level. Alternative funding streams need to be accessed other than ratepayers, such as government grants, council-controlled entities, trusts etc.

Rhys Bromell

Our transport infrastructure is not coping. When we have an event that closes a road, it shuts down schools and businesses. We need to increase our road capacity and encourage or incentivise alternative transportation. It is time to stop talking about roads and start building them. I live and work in Stoke and am currently sitting as the Presiding member on the Board of Trustees at Tāhunanui School. I want to make sure every decision that gets made and every dollar spent reflects the wants and needs of the Stoke-Tāhunanui ward. I am against the Three Waters reforms in their current form. Nelson’s investment in water infrastructure has left us in a better position than other regions. If the current reforms go ahead, we will end up funding Wellington’s water infrastructure. If we need to be part of a larger body I suggest being in Entity D with the rest of the South Island.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how results are decided. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Mel Courtney – incumbent

Recovery and housing. We must look at everything we can do to alleviate and solve the housing problem. We should enable and facilitate good development and community design, provide a faster and more coordinated consenting process, defer or delay development contributions, and have planning incentives. Encourage commercial property owners to convert vacant office space to apartments. Listening at community meetings in the ward and community events across the city. Extensive online engagement, providing discussion and information, and enabling feedback. Ensuring consultation with the community is thorough and responses are taken on board. Encouraging holding referenda on the big issues. No. Nelson's water assets are in good condition. Future infrastructure upgrades will be costed, budgeted, then prioritised alongside other expenditure and included in Long Term Plans and Annual Plans. These community-owned assets were built up over a number of years and as a community we will lose control.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Voters in the Stoke Tāhunanui general ward have 6,370 people per council representative.

Lyndell Dodunski

There isn’t just one, but seriously our roads. It is not a case of just throwing money and repairs at it. We need to be re evaluating how we are building our roads. What we are doing isn’t working. We can’t encourage people to use a bus service that can’t even run on time cause of the state of our roads, and constant repairs cause compounding congestion. In order to bring the views to the table, you have to first know what they even are. Other than when campaigning, when do councillors get amongst it and genuinely give a damn what the residents want or need? Stoke-Tāhunanui has been under-heard, under-maintained and has untapped potential, but now there is a ward suddenly we are an underrated gem. The three waters reform as it stands is a slap in the face to the district, no on so many levels.

Mike Gane

I don’t think there is one key issue, there are a number, but traffic is one of them. We need to understand that every city faces challenges like we have and we need to develop much more patience in our daily commute. We are a growing city and region. It is impractical to think we can just keep building roads to accommodate more cars. More use of public transport is required. We need to look at ways to best use the Railway Reserve rather than just another road. Maybe electric light rail, including room for safe cycling and pedestrian access. We don’t need a council that discourages us from our cars but do need one that will encourage us to look at alternatives. Quietly. No. Democracy is a very broken piece of furniture in this proposal. Future upgrades should be balanced between local council & national government for all areas.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Transport, either in terms of roading infrastructure, public transport options, or increased accessibility for biking were significant concerns for many council candidates

Allan Hoult – Nelson Citizens Alliance

Without a doubt the main issue facing the city is getting council spending under control so that any rates rises are kept to an absolute minimum during this tough financial period of higher interest rates and cost of living. Setting up regular community meetings in the various wards, weekly stand at the market, and using the Attenno app to make contact with council a lot easier. I do not support the 3-waters programme in its current form. A combined Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough management group for infrastructure could help with improving the purchasing power using better economy of scale, but the local authorities must retain ownership of their own assets.

Sarah Minchington

I think Nelson will need to have a two-fold plan going forward: repairing the damage from the floods and moving forward with current projects that are currently on the way. Considering how many new councillors Nelson will have after this election, the most important thing is for all councillors and the mayor to turn up ready to learn their job very quickly and turn up with no egos, no personal agenda, ready to work together. I will make sure I am available to the ratepayer. Having reliable forms of communication for them to have their say phone, email, in person and regular meetings. I do not support three waters. I think it is an over-reach from government, and it is an insult to all those past and present who have paid their rates. I would be looking at what is in place now what is working well, what needs improving, new technology and/or systems that are sustainable long term, and the private sector if necessary.

Supplied Voting closes at 12 noon sharp on October 8, but if you are mailing your votes you will need to be quicker, with the last postage day on October 4.

Valmai Palatchie

Right now, the recent flood events and the 150 homes that have been evacuated. The recovery is going to take a community effort with major support and backing from our council. Infrastructure and getting people back into their homes is a priority along with hazard modelling for the future. My focus will be to have councillors more available to the public, consulting opportunities well in advance, getting out and talking to the people. Business’s employers, employees, full time parents, our aged care homes and strongly advocating their needs. I do not support it as it stands. I do not have all of the information from the local council regarding what has already taken place, discussions etc. So in its current form I do not support the three water reform.

Harry Pearson – Nelson Citizens Alliance

Housing: Many local businesses can't get or retain staff because there is nowhere for them to live. Is it right that we have children living in caravans and motel units because families can't find a house to rent? Without adequate housing our city will never thrive and prosper. We need to make it easier for inner-city property owners to develop apartments above commercial buildings. I will attend community meetings and events whenever possible, so that I can hear and understand people’s viewpoints. Proposals that I bring to council meetings will clearly state how they will benefit our community. I do not support the Three Waters reform as it has been proposed. My main concern is that if ownership of local assets is taken away, ratepayers are losing out. The quality of our infrastructure is above average, so rates will hopefully be sufficient to maintain and upgrade as required.

Virginia Woolf/stuff Many councillors are running hoping to get the council more unified and ready to work together to get better results for the region.

Campbell Rollo

A lack of confidence in Council. If elected I want to work with staff and the community to rebuild trust. Council need to also be business-friendly and protect this sector. Rebuilding following the recent storms and creating smart programmes so consenting can be completed on time. Making active and public transport more accessible. I want to be active in the community. I am committed to listening and being available for all. If elected I would like to promote with the mayor the idea of bringing council meetings to the ward during the year. I do not support the Three Water programme. Nelson has done a great job of investment in the past and is committed to keeping it to a high standard. I am aware the Government is not going to change its mind, but we need a Council that is willing to fight until the end to keep it local.

Harvey Ruru