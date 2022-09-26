Nelson City Council Central ward candidates have their say

STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Voting papers are in mailboxes and its is time for voters to wrap their head around a lot of changes in Nelson’s electoral system.

Firstly, this time around you should not “tick” your preferred candidates.

Nelson has switched to a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system, meaning you must rank your preferred candidates numerically, from your top choice (number 1) to your least favourite. An in-depth explainer of how to vote under the STV system can be found here.

The other big change for Nelson is that under the new ward system, all council candidates have now chosen to stand either at large (anyone can vote for them), or in a specific ward (where residents of that ward can vote for them). This is a change from previous elections, where all candidates stood at large, to include the Whakatū Māori ward. An in-depth explanation of the wards can be found at the bottom of this story.

The following candidates have chosen to stand in the Central ward, hoping to gain votes from people on the general electorate living in the northern, central and eastern parts of the region.

Stuff asked candidates the same three questions. Their responses are below, alphabetically by last name and edited where necessary to meet a 150-word limit.

What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it? How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table? Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Nelson City Council/Nelson Mail If you live in the green highlighted area and are on the general electorate, you can vote for people who are standing for the Central General ward, for people standing at large, and for the mayor.

Matthew “Matty” Anderson

Disconnection. Personality differences and egos have been a barrier to collaboration. There is a lack of honesty, transparency, and kindness. Council is and will be full of passionate servants. Nelsonians deserve employees that deliver: one high performing team, not two crap ones. I would continue with my service work, directly engaging with Nelson's vulnerable. These are my people. I believe the lens I bring will give a valuable dimension to decision-making. I would pay particular attention opposing ideas. Yes, I believe Three Waters is going ahead regardless. Councillors are going to have to focus on areas where we can get maximum advantage. I don’t like our catchment area including Wellington and the East Coast of the North Island. We’re looking at significant spending on waste and storm water. I’d prefer this burden was not placed on rate payers. If councils were effectively managing water we wouldn’t be here.

Murray Cameron – Nelson Citizens Alliance

Declined to comment.

Supplied Votes can be mailed until October 4, or put into ballot boxes before 12 noon on election day, Saturday, October 8.

Cleo Cowdrey – Nelson Citizens Alliance

I believe that the failing relationship between the Nelson City Council and its community needs urgent attention. To bridge this gap we need accessible, wide-reaching and substantive engagement, so we can better serve our community and have better, community lead outcomes. I will work hard to be accessible and engage with the community, businesses and community groups across the region and understand their needs. With that knowledge and understanding I will advocate for decisions that will balance those needs. I do not agree with the Three Waters bill as it stands. While I agree we need regulation guidelines, I don't believe there will be any guarantee of affordability or better outcomes to the ratepayer. As I understand it, the necessary maintenance of our water assets is already built into the Nelson City Council 10-year long term plan, and can be reviewed if necessary.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail The Central ward covers the northern, central and eastern parts of the region, with a per-councillor population of 6,458.

Sean Davis

Development in Nelson has become too difficult, evidenced by the growth and speed of development in Richmond and Blenheim. Nelson city lacks energy. We need to encourage business and recreation development, not hold things up with red tape in Nelson's resource management plan. We need infrastructure work to begin that can support growth. By supporting and encouraging policy, events and ideas that encourage people back to Central Nelson while attempting to work with other councillors and parties to streamline the consents application process. I would provide a voice of reason and logic to the future planning of our city. I support reform in some form, but with the overwhelming response against Three Waters I am against it. There are too many concerns around how it would be managed, and how it would affect us. I support development which does require funding, but people need a clearer line of communication.

James Hodgson – Nelson Citizens Alliance

Community wellbeing has taken a substantial hit over the past three years. Nelson needs stability, consistency, and thoughtful leadership. We need to rebuild our social connections, be considerate of tight household budgets, and deliver on essential infrastructure and services, to support the recovery of our local economy. I will consider the needs of Nelson households through a commitment to proactive engagement, and my continued immersion in volunteer roles and connection to community organisations. Bringing these needs and views to the council table, I will urge council to give them due consideration before proceeding with decision-making. Our community is not supportive of Three Waters Reform and deserves better than the model currently proposed. The retention of local resources and decision-making is essential for the future of our region and can occur in tandem with government support. The Affordable Housing Fund is a great example of this type of collaboration.

Dai Mitchell

Declined to comment.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Northern rural areas of the Nelson region are also included in the Central general ward and can vote for these candidates and those standing at large, as well as for mayor.

Pete Rainey – incumbent

First, the response to the recent rain event. However, there are two great long-term challenges: climate change, and housing. We must address climate change by developing a plan for areas with the highest chance for inundation. Housing boils down to affordability and availability. The council has a strategic role to play. We need to leverage the opportunity of the housing reserve fund. I always welcome engaging with members of the community on any issue and welcome the opportunity to bring specific issues from the central ward through the council table. I agree that reform is necessary and don't think what the government is proposing is an asset-grab. I don't support the current format. I think Nelson Whakatū would be better in a South Island entity. Stormwater infrastructure should remain local. Rates will increase regardless because infrastructure requires investment. A centrally administered entity has the best chance of reducing costs.

Aaron Stallard

Reorganising our economy and society to ensure they are within safe environmental limits, so future generations have good life prospects. In the Nelson region, this means shifting to active and public transport, housing in central locations near existing infrastructure, and protecting rivers and biodiversity. Engage and listen. I’ve been talking with people, have arranged to meet and hear the views of Businesses for Climate Action, Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce, Community Action Nelson, Nelsust, and Nelson Tasman 2050. I understand the views of the community through involvement in Save the Maitai, Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman and the Nelson Community Foodbank. The Three Waters system needs reform. It is not helpful to simply reject the proposal on the table without providing an alternative. I would support the current proposal with the following changes: the South Island is a single entity, enhanced accountability and representation, and storm water left in the hands of Councils.

Peter Win – Nelson Citizens Alliance

Declined to comment.