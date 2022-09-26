Nelson City Council Whakatū Māori candidates have their say

Voting papers should have arrived in mailboxes around the city and its surrounds, meaning it is time for voters to wrap their head around a lot of changes in Nelson’s electoral system.

Firstly, this time around you should not “tick” your preferred candidates. Nelson has switched to a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system, meaning you must rank your preferred candidates numerically, from your top choice (number 1) to your least favourite. An in-depth explainer of how to vote under the STV system can be found here.

The other big change for Nelson is that under the new ward system, all council candidates have now chosen to stand either at large (anyone can vote for them), or in a specific ward (where residents of that ward can vote for them). This is a change from previous elections, where all candidates stood at large, to include the Whakatū Māori ward. An in-depth explanation of the wards can be found at the bottom of this story.

The following candidates have chosen to stand in the Whakatū Māori ward, hoping to attract voters from across the region enroled on the Māori electorate.

READ MORE:

* Why every number counts when you fill out your STV voting papers

* The Queen, floods, toxic culture and dancefloor dicks - debate day in Nelson

* Support for Māori wards stronger in provinces than cities - survey



Stuff asked candidates the same three questions. Their responses are below, alphabetically by last name and edited where necessary to meet a 150-word limit.

What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it? How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table? Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Nelson City Council/Nelson Mail Anyone living in the highlighted area on the Māori electoral roll can vote for people standing in the Whakatū Māori ward as well as for candidates standing at large and for the mayor.

Bernie Goldsmith

Unity around the council table. Without it, we are going backwards. [Some] Māori in our community are homeless and have been for over two years. This means it is incredibly difficult to engage with some of our community. What works best is kanohi ki te kanohi, whakarongo. Face to face, listening to their story, and letting them know that we are with them and for them. The Māori ward brings Māori hopes and aspirations to the decision-making table. There are two strands to this manawhenua: local iwi and matawaka local tribes, iwi from all over the motu. Sadly, they have been neglected by manawhenua and struggle to be a part of any community, let alone the Maori one. I would work to rectify this. Maori whakapapa to water. Ko waiapu te awa is my river and Ko wakaremoana is my lake. I support initiatives that keep our decision-making local and with Māori at any decision-making table.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how results are decided. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Kahu Paki Paki