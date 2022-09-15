Collision between ebikes and pedestrian leaves woman concussed

An accident between two cyclists and a pedestrian ended with one cyclist taken to hospital in moderate condition.

A collision between two ebike cyclists and a pedestrian in Nelson on Thursday morning led to one of the cyclists being taken to hospital with concussion.

St John received a call to the incident on Whakatu Drive, Nelson at 7.59am, a spokesperson said.

One ambulance and one clinical manager responded to the scene.

The pedestrian had left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

St John said one patient was treated and transported to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said the injured woman was one of the two ebike riders, and had a concussion.