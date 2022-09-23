The King of Taking wants you to bring him gifts

Thom Monckton performs The King of Taking on 25 and 26 October at Theatre Royal as part of the Nelson Arts Festival.

Thom Monckton would like you to bring him gifts.

In the contemporary circus performer’s show, The King of Taking, the ‘King’ requests wrapped gifts from his subjects, AKA the audience.

He’s asked for “anything that people don't particularly want”.

The idea, he said, was to get people invested in the show before they actually arrived at the theatre.

“People get quite excited about what will happen as their gifts are unwrapped.”

READ MORE:

* Sunny Nelson the happiest place in New Zealand, Stuff survey shows

* Circus stars, opera singers and brass band will launch Christchurch buskers festival

* Flo & Joan and Mario Queen of the Circus named best acts at Bread and Circus



Monckton is a freelance circus artist and has been based in Europe for the past 15 years, in Finland for the last 10.

Born in Patea, South Taranaki, he trained for two years at the Christchurch circus school CircoArts and then for two years at the physical theatre school Lecoq in Paris.

Monckton spoke to Stuff shortly after he returned to Aotearoa via a plethora of exhausting flights, which went something like “Grenoble, Geneva, Munich, Helsinki, Munich, Singapore, Perth, Auckland, and Wellington”.

Despite the delirium of jet lag, he’s happy to be home.

“I love being back, I just really love being here, but for work I still need to go over to Europe, at least for summer touring,” he explained.

With all things royal high on the news agenda at the moment, Monckton is one of the few individuals that can claim to have climbed all over European monarchy while performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

No one actually gave him the heads up that the Dutch royal family were watching the show – all he knew was that there were some VIPS in the audience.

Supplied Monckton said The King of Taking was going to be fun, light-hearted and interactive.

As part of the performance of The Pianist, Monckton would go out and climb over the seats to get closer to the tech booth – using their shoulders and heads to lever his way through the audience.

“I did that during the show, and then afterwards I realised, oh, I think I climbed on the royal family of the Netherlands,” he said, more specifically the Queen.

While many artists were hard hit by the pandemic, Monckton said in Finland it’s “virtually non-existent” now and not really a topic of conversation nowadays.

“Pretty much as soon as the war happened, Covid-19 just disappeared, that was not the issue any more, because obviously Finland shares the largest land border in Europe with Russia, so that was the larger story and the more concerning thing.”

Monckton said The King of Taking was going to be fun and light-hearted and interactive “in a relaxed manner” – as in he won't be bringing anyone up on stage.

The show was inspired by world leaders who he described generally as having the charactaristics of a ‘manchild’.

“It's kind of shocking that those personalities are in charge in the world. They’re intrinsically clowns,” he said.

“Politicians should leave the clowning to the professionals.”