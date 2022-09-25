Flying nurses keep smiling through the bumps

Flying nurse Tania Parr is an expert at smiling through the bumps.

The registered nurse and flight coordinator has been on the job for 13 years now, and has seen a lot of changes, from the days when she was “pulled off the floor” in ICU to work in an unpressurised plane to recent work ferrying patients home during the floods.

Parr is one of nine highly skilled critical care flying nurses in the Te Whatu Ora Te Tauihu Inter-Hospital Transport Team who on any given day can travel anywhere from Auckland to Invercargill and everywhere in between.

The team works seven days a week, with a typical crew made up of one or two pilots and a nurse, and sometimes with the patient’s whānau sitting alongside as well.

“We’re actually part of the New Zealand Flying Doctor’s service, which is funny, when we don’t have a doctor,” she laughs.

The nurse only transport service does, however, work closely with the intensive care doctor who is the medical director of flights.

The flying nurses continued to operate through the severe rain event in August, in some cases filling their empty legs with discharged patients or outpatients who had got stuck in Nelson after roads were closed, giving them a lift back to Wairau airport.

Some patients were anxious about their houses – they didn’t know if their homes had been red or yellow stickered – or what exactly they would face when they returned.

Parr said there weren’t many days that they couldn’t fly through the floods – the rain wasn’t so bad, it was the low clouds and fog that were the biggest issue.

“After the rain we quite often get foggy days and foggy mornings and evenings.”

While many patients enjoy the experience of flying, others are not quite as enthused.

“There’s a lot of people who are very anxious, they look at the plane and they go ‘oh my god’ and if you’re flying into Wellington ... it can be a bit rough at times.

“I remember one patient that I had who was quite unwell, he was needing heart surgery, and he had his partner with us. She was afraid of flying, and she was sitting in the seat opposite me, and it was a particularly bumpy flight, one of the bumpiest flights we had ever had, and I just sat there smiling the whole time.

Supplied Footage of the flooding by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust.

“We got on the ground and I said that’s the bumpiest flight I have ever had and I think the pilot said something similar, and she said, ‘I just looked at you, and you were smiling. So I knew everything was okay’.”

Parr’s exterior demeanour hid the fear she was harbouring herself.

Charge nurse manager patient flow Jayne Rolfe said many people were probably unaware the service existed until they found out they needed it.

The flight team complete around 100 air transports a month – with a lot of patients going to tertiary centres such as Christchurch and Wellington hospitals for specialist surgery or other procedures not available in the top of the south.

They also bring the sick and injured home – for example if a person was on holiday, had a car accident and ended up in the hospital in New Plymouth, and then needed ongoing treatment in hospital, they’d fly up and bring them back to Nelson or Blenheim.

“There’s always relief on the patients’ faces when they get to go home, even if they are still in hospital they are close to their whānau,” Parr said.

The team worked really hard to make the trips as stress-free and comfortable as possible.

“We take patients into a strange unknown world of hospitals and procedures,” she said.

“Often it’s a very dark scary place for them, but we have the privilege of often going back and getting these patients when they're all fixed up and ready to come home. It’s really special.”