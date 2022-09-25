Increasing numbers of flood hit households seek temporary accommodation

Flood damage at the bridge at the Maitai Golf Course and pump track in the Maitai Valley, Nelson after the severe weather event.

There are now 49 households affected by the severe weather event at the top of the south that have registered for temporary accommodation.

That figure is up from the 34 households who had registered by September 5, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which coordinates the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS).

Since TAS activated in the region on August 29, 49 households have registered with the service.

Of these, 36 are from the Nelson region, nine are from the Tasman region, and four are from Marlborough.

TAS Manager Response and Recovery Julia Shanahan said the matching and placement team had worked closely with local authorities to transition households from civil defence emergency accommodation into TAS temporary accommodation while their homes were being repaired, being rebuilt or were inaccessible.

“TAS is also continuing to assess the level of damage and understand community needs to support future demands for accommodation support.”

”We expect requests for support will increase throughout the weeks and months ahead as more people become aware of the extent of damage to their property,” Shanahan said.

Between Tuesday 27 September and Thursday 29 September, two members of the TAS team will work in the Nelson community to answer questions and take registrations from those who may have a need for temporary accommodation.

Rob Hunter/Supplied A video shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai, after a river of water and debris ran down it. (First published August 18, 2022)

They will work with affected residents to discuss individual household needs such as where they work, where their children go to school or other requirements they may have, including accessibility and pets.

TAS said it was mindful of the limited accommodations options in some areas and was assessing options that would provide stability for families.

“Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in an affected area, TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.”

An assessment of the demand for temporary accommodation and the need for additional housing supply is in progress.

The service encourages anyone who has a current or expected need following the flooding and landslips to register at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz, or, call 0508 754 163 Monday to Friday 8.30am-5pm or Saturday to Sunday 9am-5pm.