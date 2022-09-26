Motueka ward candidates have their say

Motueka ward, which is one of five voting wards in the Tasman district, covers Motueka, Kaiteriteri, Mārahau and Riwaka. Eight candidates are vying for three vacancies in the ward.

Motueka is the second largest town in Tasman District and is the gateway to Abel Tasman National Park, Kaiteriteri Beach, and Golden Bay.

Mouteka has a population of 8,200, Riwaka 620 residents, Kaiteriteri 370 residents, and Mārahau 150.

Stuff asked candidates:

1) What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it?

2) How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table?

3) Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Richard Brown

We need a responsive and enabling council culture that gets behind the aspirations of our local businesses and community, rather than standing in their way. Our environmental, housing, economic, transport and affordability issues are all interconnected and should not be seen in siloes. People who know me will attest to the fact that I am a good listener who acts with integrity. I have lived here for over 40 years and raised three children. I started out renting a small bach on an orchard and doing seasonal work before my career progressed into senior management and then into owning my own business. I have seen this community from many different angles and I understand it well. I am concerned that candidates are over-promising and won't be in a position to deliver on their opposition to Three Waters. I am concerned about the loss of local voices in the decision-making, affordability and meeting our infrastructure needs as a small community.

Barry Dowler (incumbent)

Work with other councillors and council staff to address problems with climate change and increasing weather events. Infrastructure and some other items need to be improved to cope with larger events but must be financially viable for ratepayers. Careful planning is a must. Firstly, discuss with the other Motueka Ward Councillors to make sure we all agree with the views presented. When consensus is reached on any view, discuss with the appropriate staff to get their views and work a way forward. I do not support the Three Waters reform programme as presented at present. Future infrastructure upgrades to continue as at present. By development contributions from developers for new and required upgrades of certain affected areas and intergenerational loans, as done at present for upgrades of worn out or aged infrastructure where no future development is happening. Intergenerational funding spreads the costs over time for those who benefit from any upgrade, not just the current generation paying for it all.

Terina Graham (Upholding Integrity)

Community wellbeing, and the future for youth is highly important. There are many contributing issues requiring attention to address these areas. We need common sense representatives who listen to and speak for the diversity of our communities. Decisions must include a variety of perspectives, sources of information, sound advice and evidence. We need to stop getting into situations whereby thinking we are fixing one problem another one is created for the future. Clause 14 in the new Three Waters Bill removing council’s requirement to consult communities, is one of many red flags that should have all kiwis concerned regardless if you are for or against. Councils should be pushing back against unworkable legislation and collaborating to find alternative strategies. Local hapu should be part of consultation for local assets as it directly benefits all our community. Regardless of decisions, we all end up paying for the solution in some way.

Nick Hughes (Putting People First)

The dam! And all its associated blowout costs, misinformation along with dubious origins! The TDC deciding on a Hydro Dam two months after I received a report explaining how hydro is NOT an option! Do as you're told councillors voting against public opinion is appalling. User pays! A hard line approach is needed to get our community needs addressed. Compliance staff (ex police/military) causing unnecessary grief via evictions. Double standards over environmental actions. I will hold council staff accountable for their actions to ensure staff adopt a "how can we help" attitude. I oppose Three Waters! Our fresh water supply appears satisfactory at the moment as does our storm water, however sewage is a huge issue! It would appear Motueka has missed out on much-needed upgrades. A rethink is needed. Unfortunately I see no easy way of funding this without an impact on our rates, perhaps alternative low impact housing could help here.

Barbara Lewando

The Tasman district’s top priority is climate action. Housing, food security, nutrition, infrastructure, production, health and people’s earnings are affected. Tasman District communities can fight climate change by mitigating, adapting, and acting locally. Through commitment, diversity, equity, and inclusion, I would bring the perspectives of my community to the council table. I would urge for council, board, and staff to work together as an effective team to reconnect with our community and recruit and promote a diverse range of perspectives, backgrounds, experiences, talent, and ideas. I accept the Government’s intended outcomes, however, I have difficulties with some provisions in the legislation. The reform risks removing important checks and balances, allowing new water entities to operate without proper public accountability, and undermining transparency and effectiveness. Our residents oppose the reform. As your councillor, I won’t sell strategic assets. Priority should be to research and realistic viable options, including the most appropriate funding model.

Brent Maru

With Government repealing the Resource Management Act, the current Three Waters reform and the Future for Local Government review underway, the potential change that will face councils is immense. Faced with this, escalating debt, lack of affordable housing and ongoing natural disasters we need to focus on working with our communities. Motueka is my home and the region [has been] home to my family for four generations. I have a strong voice, enjoy a good debate, and will always face decisions with an open mind, applying common sense and voting on what I believe is positive for the community. No, I do not believe that a new appointed body will result in the best decisions for our local wards and district. Under this … the district will be competing with Nelson, Marlborough, and Wellington. The funding for infrastructure comes from three sources, a developer, or you the taxpayer or you the ratepayer. There is no magic bucket!

Ian Palmer

The largest issue facing our district is sustainability. This encompasses such a wide range of issues from environmental sustainability right through to economic sustainability This is very complex, we need to find a way to invest in our future, while being able to afford to. Core services are at the forefront of this. Council requires a collaborative approach to decision-making. I see my role as a councillor is to listen to the various points of view and advocate for the appropriate pathway forward, using my business and community experience. Three Waters, as it stands, I do not support. What we have is not perfect, but I do not believe that centralising water is the best solution, history has shown this. Infrastructure upgrades need to be a collaboration between central and local government – we cannot take local knowledge and input out of the equation.

Trindi Walker (incumbent)