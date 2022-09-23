Nelson's library could permanently close with ceiling repair bill in millions

Nelson City Council may face some hard choices when it comes to repairing, or permanently closing the Elma Turner Library.

Nelson’s beleaguered Elma Turner library may not fully reopen until 2023, if at all, and the bill to fix up its potentially hazardous ceiling could run to $2.5 million, according to a report presented to the city’s council.

The library was closed in June after the discovery of heavy tiles in its ceiling that could be a quake risk.

Nelson City Council elected members discussed the report at a full council meeting on Thursday and asked questions around the length of time the process was taking during the meeting, reflecting concerns from the community.

They also queried whether it was worth investing money into a building that was going to be left behind when a new library was built, and mooted relocation or renting a different site.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin man takes Car Free Day seriously, walks 23km to work

* Nelson Library site could pause as new data shows wider city at risk

* Singing teacher becomes a builder (and pastor) with an anti-machismo message



Mayor Rachel Reese questioned chief executive Pat Dougherty how he reconciled not undertaking the work earlier when the problem was initially discovered.

“I think these are reasonable questions to ask around health and safety.”

A visibly riled Dougherty said it would be helpful to get these questions in advance.

The cost of fixing the Elma Turner Library’s hazardous ceiling could run to $2.5 million.

Reece said the interactions that the library delivered were at the heart of what local government was about.

Libraries manager Sarina Barron said more people were using the Nightingale and Stoke libraries, and programming and outreach had made adaptations by using community spaces such as the Women’s Centre, but children’s services had reduced dramatically.

Nelson City Council consultants have been told to undertake a new Detailed Seismic Assessment (DSA) of the primary structure of the library, which will determine the next steps as to the library’s future.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson’s Elma Turner Library might not open until next year now, if at all.

That DSA is scheduled for completion at the end of October.

Should that assessment result in a score of less than 34% New Build Standard, “council will need to be prepared to make further decisions on expenditure or closure of the facility based on the outcome of the DSA”, wrote council manager property services Rebecca Van Ordern in the report.

While retrofitting allowed the children’s library to be reopened to the public, at the relatively low cost of $98,000, strengthening of the library’s ceilings has been put in the ballpark of between $1 million and $2.5 million depending on the degree of strengthening.

A time frame put forward to the council, hinging on the outcome of the DSA report, suggested a period of up to 15 weeks of construction. Four weeks would be needed for building consent, and three weeks to source supplies and schedule resourcing, meaning most of the library will remain closed for many months to come.

A report requesting funding for seismic strengthening is due to be completed in December this year.

An extended period of closure may be a concern for a council which has received lukewarm appraisals from the community.

“Council faces reputational risk from the long term closure of the city’s largest library facility,” the report stated.