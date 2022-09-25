New bus hub mooted for Nelson, but not everyone is happy

The existing bus depot on Bridge St. Businesses nearby complain of “violence, damage and litter”.

Nelson’s city centre may get a new bus hub, but not everyone is happy with the plan.

Millers Acre was considered as the location of the new central city bus hub at a Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday.

The site was found by staff to offer better protection from the elements, with toilets, and a retail space that would be turned into a bus lounge. It will play host to Nelson’s new electric bus fleet planned for next year.

But not everyone is on board with the choice of location.

State Cinema director Mark Christensen said the loss of car parking, from an initial 120 spaces down to around 20, could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Councillor Matt Lawrey said he loved cinema, but we needed to embrace modal shift. He pointed out that there was a large car park in Wakatū Square that was a short walk to the complex.

Christensen said that their observation was that people going to the cinema parked on Halifax St, Millers Acre and Trafalgar St.

“If it’s a sudden change, we will be in trouble ... it’s a regional facility and a lot of people have to travel by car to get in.”

He asked for genuine consultation before council made a decision.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Councillor Matt Lawrey said we needed to embrace modal shift, and said Wakatu Square was a short walk away from the cinema.

Councillors questioned the location of the bus hub, given the sea level data that was reported to council on Thursday morning.

Councillor Rachel Sanson said the project was low cost, was movable, and was likely to serve the next decade or so.

Mayor Rachel Reece agreed to revisit the decision on Tuesday so more conversations around the topic could take place.

In a report submitted to council, the current bus depot, off Wakatu Square, was deemed not fit for purpose for long term use.

Bus users complained about litter, exposure to the elements, the poor state of seating and inaccessible toilet facilities.

The NCC investigated 13 options and of these, Millers Acre came out on top as the preferred location.

The site has a vacant area, the former Simply NZ shop, which would serve as a bus lounge, and weather protection and public toilets were provided.

Pavement on the site would need to be strengthened to support buses, and the space would be reconfigured to allow them to park and turn.

This would mean 43 car parks would be lost, and 21 would be retained.

Parking data showed 72% of drivers in summer months stayed less than an hour.

In the report, feedback was mixed from businesses. Some were concerned at the loss of parking, while others welcomed extra foot traffic. Still others, who had spoken to the businesses next to the current bus depot, reported that “violence, damage and litter” were common from bus users.

The central city bus hub has been allocated capital expenditure funding of $1.4 million in the NCC’s Long Term Plan. That assumes a Waka Kotahi subsidy of 51%, though this has not yet been secured.

Council manager of transport and solid waste Marg Parfitt pointed out that there was no need to build new buildings at Millers Acre as there was shelter there and public toilets, and these would help to keep costs down.