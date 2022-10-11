Sundial Social a space in Richmond for the community to come together

Nick Smith, left, has had support from Aidan Wilson of Wilson's Traffic Management, Julia Panfylova from TDC, and Maria Ingram from Brand Rebel.

When Nick Smith looked around Richmond for a spot to showcase his new barbecue business Chur Bol, he came up empty-handed.

So Smith came up with his own solution: Sundial Social, a weekly Wednesday evening market in Sundial Square where locals can come together, Smith said.

“I’m trying to bring food and atmosphere into the central area. I want to make it about the community. It’s central, so people can walk, cycle, scooter or park nearby.”

As well as food carts, stalls, buskers and activities for children, Smith wanted the event to become a hub for local businesses and organisations.

Tasman District Council has supported the venture, allowing it to run without cost for a few weeks while it got off the ground, Smith said.

TDC community partnership officer Julia Panfylova said she was pleased to see some activity in the square. While there had been some pop-up concerts in the space, it was largely underutilised, she said.

“This connection is important. People are ready to go out again after Covid, and people new to the area want to get together, meet others in the community.”

Sheena Murtagh from Richmond Unlimited said the weekly event would have a knock-on effect on the town centre.

“It will be good to get people back into town, people do plan things around this type of event so local businesses will benefit.”

Sundial Social will launch on October 19 and run weekly, from 4.30pm till about 8.30pm.

