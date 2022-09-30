Chief executive questioned over tiles, council ponder a move for Elma Turner

The Elma Turner Library’s structure is being seismically assessed. Depending on the outcome, a move may be on the cards.

The Nelson City Council picked up the issue again of the partially closed city library on Thursday, with mayor Rachel Reese​ venting her frustration and repeating pointed questions to chief executive Pat Dougherty during the reconvened full council meeting.

Reese said the library was council’s most used public facility, and she couldn’t reconcile how the Elma Turner “did not get priority attention” in terms of health and safety – “given that you had a structure that had a known risk”.

”I’m quite dismayed as to how we’ve got here.”

Dougherty said the first time he thought the issue with the tiles was raised – “that we have discovered so far” – was 2018, when it was reported that some ceiling tiles were loose and needed refixing.

However, he then said: “The first time I can remember them coming up was around about June 2020: we talked about the weight, that some of the tiles were heavy and the seismic bracing needed addressing”.

However, “the message was that there were no immediate health and safety risks identified.”

”It was only when the seriousness of the issue with the ceiling tiles in Civic House was identified in May 2022 that we suspected we would have the same issue with the library,” he said.

“One of the first things we did was take some out and weigh them, we did a random sample, but one of the tiles we weighed was 11kg, another was 9.5kg, much, much heavier than we were expecting, so that has been our top priority since then, the library tiles.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Elma Turner Library’s future hangs in the balance.

To put it into context, he said, those ceiling tiles had been in that building for over 25 years, the risk hadn’t changed and the tile grid and structure had withstood several major earthquakes during that time

“When we talk about risk, it’s a combination of the consequence of something happening and the probability of something happening … it will require a major earthquake to shake those tiles loose, [the probability] is very, very low, the overall risk is not as high as one would expect.”

However, they took a “conservative approach to the closure”.

“An 11kg tile is not insignificant if it fell. A lot of young people use that library, a lot of elderly people use that library. The consequences of a tile between 9kg or 11kg falling on someone would be horrendous, so although the probability was very, very low, we took a more precautionary approach.”

Councillor Mel Courtney asked if moving the library to the former Warehouse Stationery building had been considered.

Christin Hume It may be some months before Nelsonians can once again browse the shelves of the partially closed Elma Turner.

Dougherty said council was getting the Detailed Seismic Assessment (DSA) done for the tiles, and also redoing the one for the structure itself.

“The last one was 2013, which put the library at 42% [of New Build Standard], we know the guidelines have changed since then so there is a risk that 42% could now be lower,” he said.

“We think if that DSA for the structure is still above 34%, our preferred option would be to get on and fix the ceiling tiles, it’s capital work and we can do it relatively quickly. If that DSA is below 34% then I think that we then do need to look at leasing options.”

Deputy mayor Judene Edgar said council couldn’t make decisions with half information.

“We might need to look at a medium range option, where we rent, [or] we use one of our facilities.”

Councillor Kate Fulton said it was concerning that when a review of council buildings was done, the issue wasn’t picked up.

Her preference was to find a new home for the library, she said.

According to the report, the building’s structural DSA will be finished in October. Funds for seismic strengthening would then be requested in December from the incoming council. Building consent processing time is estimated to take four weeks, design and engineering six weeks, time to source supplies and schedule three weeks, and construction time of up to 15 weeks.

Council received the report, adding additional requests that officers review events leading up to the closure of the library and report “with urgency” the full options and analysis on the Elma Turner Library and library service delivery.