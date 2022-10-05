One person taken to Nelson Hospital after two-car crash near Motueka
One person was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition after a two-vehicle crash near Motueka on Tuesday evening.
A police spokesperson said the two-car collision was along Motueka River West Bank Rd at the intersection with Peach Island Rd about 7.50pm.
One vehicle hit a power pole and a lane was blocked for a short time, she said.
A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.
“One patient was taken to Nelson Hospital in a moderate condition,” the spokesperson said.