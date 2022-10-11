Nelson wine pioneers celebrating a perfect day with sale of Heaphy Wines

Neil Hodgson is a Nelson-based food and wine writer.

COLUMN: In my very first wine column I included the 1999 Kahurangi Estate Gewurztraminer as my wine pick.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since 2000 when Greg and Amanda Day were in the early stages of developing a significant wine making and liquor distribution business.

When they sold the different arms of their business a few years ago they carried on growing grapes and making wine under contract for others before establishing Heaphy Wines in 2019.

Last weekend I caught up with the couple to find out what’s been happening with the new brand and to talk about the future of the brand. And, of course, I had to taste a few wines too.

SUPPLIED

Greg told me that when they sold off the components of their wine and distribution business, they leased back the original site at Upper Moutere, so they could stay in the industry by making wine for others.

They eventually realised there was an opportunity to create another brand with the intention to eventually sell that too. In this case the brand was always intended to be developed as a brand for the overseas marketplace.

“We’re making bulk wine for larger wineries who want Nelson wine in their portfolio or to blend with wines from their own region,” said Greg. “For example, we make and send finished sauvignon blanc to producers in Marlborough who are able to blend small amounts of wine from another region into their wines.

“They do this to increase their volumes without compromising their brand.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff When they had the liquor distribution business, the couple imported wines from all around the world.

“We also make wine under contract for smaller vineyards that don’t have their own winemaking facility but have their own label.”

Amanda told me that after they sold the majority of their business they relocated to Wellington, but Greg was commuting to Nelson three days a week, so they decided to move back here and focus on developing the Heaphy Wines’ range for their international markets.

When they had the liquor distribution business, Greg and Amanda imported wines from all around the world and sold them in New Zealand.

“One of our suppliers was Boutinot from Manchester in the UK” said Greg. “It was a funny story, but when we went to visit them in Manchester for the first time we were on a train going from London to Manchester, and we were sitting opposite a guy who was obviously in the wine industry and was on the phone for quite a bit of the trip.

“I told him we were in the wine business in case he was talking about something commercially sensitive, he asked where we were from and where we were going. I said we were going to see a new supplier, Boutinot, and he said I’m Paul Boutinot.”

It was the start of a long relationship between the two businesses and, over time, a level of trust was established.

So when Greg and Amanda started thinking about getting ready for retirement, and they had decided to sell the Heaphy Wines business, “I put my thinking cap on” said Greg.

“Who would want to buy our business? We knew Boutinot imported wines from around the world to sell in England and that they also owned their own vineyards and wineries in some countries, but their business had changed quite a bit.

“Because of our long relationship with them, we knew about the changes that saw two staff buying 70% of the company, and we had continued our relationship with them, in particular with their managing director Dennis Whitley.

“One shareholder in the business is an Italian producer and the Boutinot group owns two smaller wineries in South Africa, two in the Rhone Valley in France as well as the Italian partner. They also contract about 300 growers and have a turnover close to $350m making them an important player in the wine industry.”

Greg sent Dennis an email and asked if he was interested in buying a New Zealand wine business.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Days have sold their Heaphy Wines business to Boutinot in the UK.

“Within 24 hours he came back to me and said he would like to talk about it. We had a zoom meeting with him and the other major shareholder during which they told me they had been looking at doing something in New Zealand for a while, but they had to deal with OIO (overseas Investment Office) if they wanted to buy land and buildings. That wasn’t the case with us as we were only selling them the brand, equipment and lease for the winery and original vineyard in Upper Moutere.

“We signed a conditional agreement to give them time to come here and inspect the premises and do their due diligence on the business. They sent their chief winemaker over here to work the 2022 vintage with us, we managed to get him a work visa that was one of only 50 issued to winemakers for the 2022 vintage.

“Eric Monnin arrived in April, went through all the plant and equipment, told head office everything was fine so Dennis and Michael Moriarty came out here, and we signed the final agreement at the Hawker House.”

Amanda says it is a really exciting opportunity for Nelson because their stated mission is to make Heaphy the largest selling Nelson wine brand and one of the largest New Zealand wine brands in the UK.

“They want to make the Heaphy Wines brand their premium New Zealand wine brand, and they also want to buy from other growers in Nelson.”

Oliver Weber/Supplied For Greg, the next chapter of his life is to smell the roses, and wine, with retirement beckoning.

The winery capacity, Greg told me, is being increased to handle extra volume.

“By 2023, we will have capacity for about 1300 tonnes of fruit, or about 100,000 cases of wine.

“In 2022, they are buying 24 flexitanks (26,000 litre plastic bladders that fit into shipping containers) of Marlborough sauvignon blanc bulk wine as well as some Nelson bulk wine. They plan to expand this to about 50 flexitanks within five years.”

Amanda told me that “what’s really nice is that a UK company is going to come in and take the Nelson regional wine brand to maximise the reputation of the Nelson brand in the UK, so it’s a really exciting for other Nelson wineries.

“It is also an opportunity for other Nelson producers to leverage off the Nelson branding Boutinot will be doing in the UK.”

Greg’s next job is to employ his replacement. “I’m working for them full-time until June next year then stepping pack to part time for a couple of years so it’s a nice exit strategy into retirement for us.”

The sale of the Heaphy Wines business to a very big UK wine business is a huge opportunity for Nelson, but fear not, Heaphy Wines are available in Nelson – they have just started selling them to local retailers and on-premise restaurant clients.

Or you can buy them at North Eatery at Heaphy’s Upper Moutere cellar door

Here’s my thoughts on a couple of recent releases.

2022 Heaphy Sauvignon Blanc RRP $19.90

A delicious wine, easy drinking, flavoursome wine with some zesty ripe acidity. Rather than being big and punchy this is elegant, packed with passionfuit flavours and a touch of red capsicum spice.

2020 Heaphy Chardonnay RRP $22

This wine has aromas that are dominated by oak characters that don’t dominate the flavours of ripe yellow peaches. With a medium palate weight and fresh acidity it is a delicious wine and outstanding value for money.