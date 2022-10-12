Big shoes to fill: the Nelson councillors stepping away from the table

Six departing Nelson City councillors are taking over 60 years of combined governance experience with them, leaving some big shoes for incoming councillors to fill.

While the new council-elect wait – some on tenterhooks – for the final results to be declared, the six Nelson City councillors departing are setting down the weighty stacks of agendas and picking up lighter loads, for the most part.

Though the council has come under fire for apparent dysfunction, much of the previous council’s achievements were in planting seeds likely to come into fruition in the relatively near future – barring any sudden unexpected changes.

The new public transport contract coming into effect next year, and the almost doubling of the delivered infrastructure work were major successes of the latest triennium, but with some councillors leaving after multiple three-year terms there were several individual highlights to reflect on.

Yvonne Bowater

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Bowater bowed out after just one term due to changing family circumstances.

Councillor Yvonne Bowater cited changing family circumstances in her decision not to stand for re-election after her single term at the table, saying if she couldn’t give 100% to the role she could not re-stand.

With all six leavers, she makes up part of over 60 years of combined governance experience leaving the table, and highlighted her concern that four of the six were women.

She said she enjoyed the connections she had created with community organisations and businesses, and listed the Whare Haumaru developed by The Male Room in conjunction with Rotary Club of Nelson and council as a project she was glad to have been involved in.

She said it had been a privilege to serve the community and is grateful to have been given the opportunity.

Judene Edgar

Supplied Judene Edgar, centre, with community housing suppliers. Edgar rated the housing reserve fund as a major milestone for her time on Nelson City Council.

Though Edgar was only on Nelson City Council for one term, her previous three terms on Tasman District Council means she takes with her a wealth of governance experience.

Despite stepping away from the council, Edgar can’t step away from governance – almost immediately starting a new job as senior governance advisor at the Institute of Directors’ Governance Leadership Centre.

Edgar cited the new public transport as a major milestone, but also cited the leaps made in waste minimisation.

In her time as the chair of the combined regional landfill business unit, emissions from Eaves Valley were reduced by “the equivalent of 83 million kilometres of vehicle travel” – something which was over-and-above the council’s legal requirements and something which Edgar was keen to see continue in terms of not only capturing the landfill gas, but also repurposing it for energy.

Edgar also cited the housing reserve fund as a major success for the council.

Kate Fulton

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Kate Fulton campaigned for climate change and protecting the environment for many years, and can look back on the council’s climate change lens with some satisfaction despite her disappointment at slow action.

One of Fulton’s major successes after her 12 years at the council table is the climate change lens the council now casts over all decisions.

Fulton apologised in her last meeting of the environment and climate committee for the council’s “lack of action”, but was credited by fellow-councillors for her efforts in getting climate action done.

During her time at the table the council declared climate change an emergency and developed climate action plans, as well as a focus on active and public transport.

Matt Lawrey

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Lawrey said he did not regret not standing for council again, as it made room at the table for fresh faces.

Despite his unsuccessful bid for mayor, Lawrey said he had no regrets about the decision not to run for council re-election to make room at the table for new voices.

He said that “pretty much everything I wanted to help make happen when I first ran in 2013, has either happened or is going to happen”.

The successes he listed included closing upper Trafalgar St to traffic, adopting the Māori ward, and getting a commitment from Waka Kotahi to build a waterfront walk-and-cycle path, as well as making inner-city living a realistic option for people.

“People say you can’t get anything done on council, but that hasn’t been my experience. It’s been a very satisfying nine years.”

Brian McGurk

Nelson City Council/SUPPLIED Brian McGurk, in the red jacket, celebrating the region’s incoming new public transport, which he helped bring about as chair of the NCC’s regional transport committee.

McGurk is stepping away after a career spanning nine years, with his last term helming the infrastructure committee a particularly successful one, overseeing a doubling of the council’s infrastructure investment around the city.

He also cited early successes in getting the council’s environmental responsibilities properly funded from 2013 onwards, and was long involved in the council’s biodiversity boosting efforts.

Other successes he highlighted and partly helmed included a joint regional transport plan with both the Tasman and Marlborough District Councils, and the joint public transport plan with Tasman which will see the much anticipated new public transport system up and running next year.

Gaile Noonan

Skara Bohny/Stuff Gaile Noonan, centre, with Nelson Civic Trust chair Roger Nicholson and MP Rachel Boyack, at a tree-planting service in June this year commemorating the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Noonan said being a councillor was “tough but ... also very rewarding”, and that a council needed “quiet achievers who get so much done by understanding the mechanics of council”.

Noonan has been just such an achiever herself, with a particular highlight from the last term including the new improved the marina masterplan, which came together under her leadership of the strategic development subcommittee.

She also highlighted the council’s youth and ageing strategies, the City for All Ages plan, the commissioning of three public toilet facilities, and “yes, even the Greenmeadows Centre”.

Final results on who will be taking the departing councillors’ places at the table are not expected to be confirmed until Friday due to the unusually high number of votes cast on Saturday.