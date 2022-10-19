Cyclists take their lives into their hands while the council consults: cycling advocate

Bevan Woodward says there is not enough action from the council to make roads safer for cyclists.

Bevan Woodward is immensely frustrated about the rate of change for cyclists in Nelson.

The Bicycle Nelson Bay convenor says that when you bike in the city, right now, “you are taking your life into your hands”.

The qualified transport planner said the city had a plethora of urgently needed projects, such as its collection of unsafe roundabouts. To fix those, he said, would be “peanuts”.

There was also a “massive gap” between the city centre and the St Vincent St cycleway, and safer speed limits across the community of 30kph needed to be implemented.

Woodward said the Nelson City Council put in “minimal” bids for national funding, and lost out as a result compared with other regions.

He said he was told the council would be entering a three-year period of planning and preparation

“The mantra from council is ‘things take time’, they live by that, and we think that's not responding to a climate emergency. They use ‘we have to consult’ often as a reason for inaction.

“Right now, when you cycle in Nelson, too often you are taking your life into your own hands, and it's so unacceptable, yet we get this weak-kneed response from council.”

But changes are afoot in Nelson, though it might feel glacial to those with their wheels on the ground.

supplied/Nelson Mail The Railway Reserve is to receive lighting – but engagement would need to take place first.

Nelson City Council manager of transport and solid waste Marg Parfitt said in the short term, lighting would go into the Railway Reserve, which by this time next year, would be lit in some parts.

Engagement had to take place with people who live alongside, as “lightspill had been a concern to some residents in the past”.

Woodward wondered when the last time a resident was asked about street lighting alongside a road.

Parfitt said a speed management plan was being drawn up that would be taken to the community, and in that plan was the principle of 30 kilometres an hour on local roads, or any road unless there was a separated cycle facility either on that road or very close to it.

“That would be coming in the first part of next year,” she said.

“Broad consultation will be done on that plan ... the actual numbers changing on the signs could be in the second half of 2023.”

In terms of changes to Rocks Rd, which had long been recognised as a ‘gap’, the NCC was waiting on Waka Kotahi to get the funding to start consenting and design as that agency was responsible for the state highway.

Parfitt said she disagreed with the comment that the council had put in minimal bids for funding.

The Regional Land Transport Plan, which feeds into the national plan, was a “significant document that goes through a robust public consultation process”.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Cycle lanes used to be nothing more than a painted line on a road. Do we need more costly segregated cycleways? Stuff senior reporter Will Harvie tests them both out before giving his verdict.

“The view of the funders has been that we need a ‘master plan’ for the network ... in other words – the ‘thinking and planning’ needs to come first.”

There were roundabouts that were of concern to the cycling community, Parfitt said they couldn’t “wave a magic wand and treat them all overnight”, but they could do some temporary work, such as placing a speed cushion (speed bump) on the approach to the roundabouts.

“We plan to treat all roundabouts in a permanent way but the delay is not only about consultation – it's about getting design right, safety audits done, lining up with renewals of both underground utilities and resurfacing and ranking the project in terms of others ... with regard to crash history, usage patterns, [and] surrounding land use.”

If the council received funding from the Transport Choices Package funded from the Climate Emergency Relief Fund in October, they’d “be able to go out there much sooner than anticipated” and deal with the roundabouts.

“We're going as fast as we can, but we can't conjure up money from thin air,” she said.

Work was also going to be done to create a link for walking and cycling between the Railway Reserve and Waimea Rd, which would run along Tipahi St, Motueka St in front of the hospital, then across Franklyn St, up Franklyn St, continuing along Kawai St to join up with the Hampden St closure.

Consultation was not a reason for inaction – it was a requirement under the Local Government Act, Parfitt said.

“We're not in the business of just going out there and doing it, we want to take our community with us.”