$36 million infrastructure funding announcement 'game-changer for Nelson'

The funding will go towards critical infrastructure like pipes and roading upgrades to support about 1000 new homes in Nelson's centre.

Nelson will be getting a $36 million slice of a $192m Government fund, which outgoing mayor Rachel Reese says is a “game-changer” for the city.

The Government announced on Thursday the “massive” Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) spend to support 11,500 new homes around New Zealand, with $36 million going to Nelson enabling about 1000 new homes in the city.

The funding comes as the second tranche of IAF funding. The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) is a contestable $1 billion Government fund, managed by Kāinga Ora, for new or improved infrastructure to speed up short-to-medium term housing development.

For Nelson, the funding will help prepare the central city area for intensification via Three Waters and transport infrastructure to support about 1000 new homes, about a ten-fold increase in the number of people living in the centre city.

READ MORE:

* Winners and losers as $1b Kāinga Ora fund moves into final phase

* Maitahi bows out of infrastructure fund process

* Government reveals criteria for $1b funding to speed up housing development, seeks urban density



Outgoing Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the funding was “a game-changer for Nelson”.

“This grant funding is a massive financial savings to Nelson and will have a positive impact on our city centre for generations to come,” she said.

The funding will go towards projects already in the pipeline for Nelson, including a new stormwater main along Bridge St with associated green infrastructure and a pump station upgrade at Paru Paru Rd.

Reese said without such upgrades, there were constraints on development in the city centre which made potential housing more expensive for developers.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Outgoing Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the funding announcement was a credit to the council’s staff, who put together the proposal which “delivered on multiple levels”.

“This is a real step-change,” she said. “It’s going to give real resilience for the city.”

“The next few years will see the city become a viable place to live for hundreds more people, especially those who we know need affordable, secure housing. More people living centrally will also bring more life to our streets, a vision contained in Te Ara ō Whakatū, our City Centre Spatial Plan.”

She said it was sometimes hard to draw the link between “what goes under the road and what happens above it”, but the pipes, pump-station and transport upgrades the funding went towards would “lay the groundwork for a revitalised, buzzing, smart little city”.

Nelson City Council/Supplied The council's plans for a linear park along Bridge St were part of the proposal – the improved storm- and waste-water infrastructure underneath the road attracted the IAF funding, which will enable the above-ground upgrades.

Reese credited council staff for their work on the proposal, which she said “delivered on multiple levels”.

“This fund was massively in-demand around New Zealand. Councils were really keen to get grant funding, that’s quite hard to come by.

“Kāinga Ora said to us early on in the process ... that this particular project stood out in New Zealand as one that really fit the brief.”

She said the council had support from private developers who helped demonstrate the demand for the funding, and said there was “synergy” with potential developments in the city centre.

The incoming council would have to work through the delivery of the project, which has a budget of $32 million set in the council’s long-term plan which the Government funding will be added to.

Reese said the council’s strong track record on infrastructure capital delivery meant she was confident in its ability to deliver the work, though there would inevitably be some disruption during the construction.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the announcement was fantastic news for Nelson, enabling inner-city housing options and building in greater resiliency to the city.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the infrastructure enabled by the funding would support the potential Kāinga Ora housing development in Nelson, still undergoing due diligence, as well as any private developers’ projects.

She said it would also help the city stay resilient against climate change.

“Following the floods, we’ve seen the importance of having really good infrastructure across the city – that’s what saves us,” she said.

She said the fund was fantastic news for Nelson.

“[It’s] another great example of how local and central government can deliver for our community,” she said.

“The Government’s strong finances allow us to focus on investing in what matters most to New Zealanders: growing wages and cost of living support, hospitals, schools, housing, and addressing climate change.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Housing minister Megan Woods announced the funding on Thursday afternoon in Hastings.

Housing minister Megan Woods made the announcement in Hastings, which will also benefit from the infrastructure fund, along with Motueka, Nelson, and several other towns around New Zealand.

She said the investment was expected to enable around 11,500 homes across the country over the next 10 to 15 years.

Woods said there were 15 more IAF proposals undergoing due diligence and negotiation.

“We know the only way we are going to solve the housing crisis, and to bring costs down, is to build more houses,” Woods said.

Nelson projects supported by the funding: