Committing to a corner at 180kph: getting into gear for the Targa

Bruce Farley, right, and co-driver Glen Warner in the 1986 BMW they’ll be competing in on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators will be in for some high speed thrills this weekend as the Targa South Island rally comes to town. They’ll also get a chance to cheer on Bruce Farley, a local who is a top seed in the classics.

Other local competitors include Ashton Wood and Chris Lancaster, and Peter Jones with co-driver John Ludlow.

At 67, Farley jokes he “should be in a wheelchair”, but in fact, is racing the best he has in his life.

The driver of a 1986 BMW E30, with a highly modified six cylinder, 2.7 litre engine, Farley is looking forward to some quite challenging roads.

Farley describes tarmac racing as “fast” and “exhilarating”, though competitors were limited by health and safety in terms of speed and were “only” allowed to do 200 kilometres an hour.

Farley said Nelson Tasman roads were a bit of a “mix” and had quite a few blind brows, crests that you could not see over the top of.

Supplied Bruce Farley, right, and co-driver Glen Warner winning the Classic class at Targa Hawkes Bay 2019.

“You're taking those at 150, 160, 170, 180kph,” Farley explained.

Getting prepared means putting in the hours – Farley spent the last week watching a video of the course and reviewing the pace notes, which are pages of instructions grading every corner.

“I used to get nervous, [but] I think that notes make me less nervous, because you do actually know sort of half where you're going ... [as] the co-driver is calling the grade of the corner. But the notes also make you push a lot harder, and you are committing to a corner at 180kph.”

If the thought of travelling at such high speeds over relatively unknown territory makes your palms sweat, you're not alone.

Farley said he still scared his co-driver Glen Warner, even though he had been doing it for years, and his partner lasted about 2km in the passenger seat before begging him to stop when he took her out for a blat once.

“I think if we took a civilian person off the street and stuck them in the cargo seat, they'd be shocked at how fast we’re going: a 75 kilometre warning arrow for instance ... we'd be taking that corner at close to double that speed.”

Farley said he was hoping the event would get the support of the community.

There was always a bit of pushback from the public with road closures, and criticism about the use of fossil fuels, but Fonterra would use more petrol in a day than drivers use in a year at Targa, he said.

Fast Company/Graham Hughes for ProShotz Targa South Island 2022 event favourites Cam Ross and Matthew Buer (Subaru Impreza) on their way to winning the 2021 Targa NZ event.

The Targa is a road race series on sealed New Zealand roads.

The Targa South Island covers back roads in the Tasman District area including in Wakefield’s 88 Valley and the Moutere, Motueka Valley areas.

It will run on Saturday and Sunday. Spectators are welcome to check out the event, with stage maps, stage times and itinerary information downloadable at the Targa NZ website, www.targa.nz.