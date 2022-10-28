Former mayor bids farewell, rules out MP bid

With the swearing-in of the new mayor and councillors on Friday, Rachel Reese is finally, formally, the former mayor of Nelson.

When looking for the legacy of her three-terms as mayor of the city, you may have to do some digging – literally – as some of her greatest successes can be counted in investment in pipes, pump-stations and road.

In her last term the council’s infrastructure delivery doubled.

Nelson’s new mayor Nick Smith may be a former Nelson National MP, but Reese has no intentions of trading places and becoming the next MP for the region.

Reese said she had fielded dozens of questions to that end, so put the rumours to bed once and for all: “I’m not pursuing a career in central Government politics”.

She spent the days leading up to the election returning or disposing of stacks and stacks of paperwork from her home office – and still fielding calls from residents reporting their concerns and issues.

She said she wished all the incoming elected members well, and it was important for the community to support them in the current, organised and divisive political climate.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Rachel Reese after the 2019 election, when she was made mayor for her third and final term. She said her choice not to stand again this time around “was the right decision”.

“If I look at how the community is responding to politics generally and the government – both central and local and at the agency level – people are tired, frustrated and a bit scared,” she said.

“It’s always easy to grumble about public servants and services, and that gets worse under stress. But probably for the first time in my life I’m seeing what I would describe as highly-organised disruption. Some of it is coming from overseas and it's very well-organised.”

She said the outgoing council had left things in as good a position as possible, both financially and in terms of projects and opportunities ready to be seized, and she hoped the council ran with them, though there would undoubtedly be new priorities in the recovery from August’s flooding.

As for next steps, other than ruling out running as an MP, Reese was coy.

“I’m looking forward to my next journey – though I’ll take a bit of time first, spend time with my family, enjoying this beautiful region. I have got a list [of things to do], but so far I’m resisting the list.”