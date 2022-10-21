'Still waiting': Nelson midwife leads pointed equal pay commemoration

Nelson midwife Elizabeth Winterbee dressed in 70s clothing like the political activists who were agitating 50 years ago at the event she organised commemorating the Equal Pay Act on Parliament grounds on Thursday.

Nelson midwife Elizabeth Winterbee was born around the time the Equal Pay Act came into being.

Fifty years later, she’s commemorated the act with an event she organised on Parliament grounds on Thursday, but says she’s “still waiting” to see pay equity on the ground.

On October 20, 1972 the act was passed "to make provision for the removal and prevention of discrimination, based on the sex of the employees, in the rates of remuneration of males and females in paid employment".

Winterbee said New Zealand's national gender pay gap had been reducing over the past 25 years, but progress had slowed in the last five.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Winterbee says it’s inexcusable that there is still a gender pay gap 50 years after the act was passed.

"For any country in the twenty-first century this is wrong, and in Aotearoa New Zealand with our suffrage history and a number of high profile women in very senior roles, it's inexcusable."

Winterbee was on the oversight group of the Midwifery Pay Equity claim. Her union, MERAS (the Midwives' Union), has twice taken legal action against the DHBs and the Ministry of Health – firstly because the employer refused to acknowledge GPs as a potential comparator for midwives, and secondly to challenge delays in progressing the midwives' claim.

MERAS is currently seeking mediation with Te Whatu Ora in relation to comparators.

Union co-leader Industrial Jill Ovens said women had historically been employed in a limited range of occupations, where the tasks and skills required were seen as an extension of the traditional unpaid work of women.

"So called ‘women's work’ has historically been underpaid because our work is not valued as highly as work predominantly performed by men," she said.

around 200 to 300 more midwives are needed around the country

"Midwives have been underpaid and undervalued because they are almost all women and they were seen as a sub-set of nurses, who also suffer from historical undervaluing.”

Ovens said the fact that this discrimination was happening 50 years after the act was passed was “beyond disappointing”.

The calculations done in 2020 put the base pay of GPs as $155,000 per annum, while for midwives that figure was around $75,000, she said.

Oven said in 1993 there was a Maternity Benefits Tribunal that found that GPs, who in those days did do maternity services, and the midwives were doing exactly the same work.

GPs could be Lead Maternity Carers too, Oven said, but few chose to do so because over time, there was no negotiation to renew the rates that were paid, “and they dropped so far behind that GPs just opted out”.

Around 50 midwives and other union women and supporters picnicked on the grounds of Parliament in 1970s-themed clothes like those worn by political activists who were agitating for Equal Pay for Work of Equal Value. That was a key demand of the Working Women’s Charter championed by Sonja Davies in the Federation of Labour in the 1970s.

Some wore black to “protest the slow progress of pay equity claims of nurses, midwives and other women in female-dominated professions”, MERAS said in a statement.

The union asked for additional security for the women because of the Groundswell protest, though Oven said in the end it wasn’t needed as the Groundswell people “stuck to one side” of Parliament, and the women were on the other.