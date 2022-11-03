Parihaka commemorations remember peaceful resistance

Parihaka prophets Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi spent eight months in Nelson under house arrest following the raids of the Taranaki settlement.

A dawn blessing at Anzac Park and a multimedia light show will be part of this year’s Parihaka Day commemorations.

Te Oro Hā and friends, recipients of Nelson Art Festival's By Whakatū Residency Artist award, will incorporate lightbox, film, taonga puoro (musical instruments), theatre and pūrākau (stories) in a 9pm multimedia performance, which will be staged over multiple days.

Te Oro Hā’s Donna McLeod (Te Ātiawa) said 200 men from Nelson volunteered to go to Parihaka as part of the Government force against the settlement, and those family names were quite well known to this day.

An additional connection between Parihaka and Whakatū was the fact that Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi spent eight months in Nelson under house arrest.

ARCHIVE/Stuff A view of Parihaka Pa in 1880s, about the time of the invasion.

“It was a war,” McLeod said.

“They were there essentially for land, legitimising the taking of land, but also you have to remember that a lot of them came from countries where they were made landless, where they lived in poverty, and all of those things as well.”

McLeod said we could always learn from our history.

“Very few New Zealanders know about Parihaka, apart from Tim Finn’s song. While no one was killed, the brutality and what happened on that day still echoes today.”

The actions of those at Parihaka effectively changed the course of world events because of the community’s chosen tactic of peaceful resistance.

“It is a well known fact that Gandhi heard about what they did and chose pacifism,” McLeod said.

ARCHIVE/Stuff Te Whiti's house, centre background, stands out among the other whare of Parihaka.

The Whakatū Parihaka Peace Network Connection and the Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri have invited the community to commemorate the day and ngā tāngata o Parihaka (the people of Parihaka) at a 5.30 am dawn blessing at Anzac Park on Saturday.

There will be an opportunity to “offer karakia, prayers, thoughts, kōrero, waiata or hymns for the blessing of peace in Whakatū,” at the service, the group said in a statement.

Parihaka Day, or Te Rā o te Pāhua (The Day of Plunder) marks the day the settlement of Parihaka in Taranaki was invaded by 1600 armed volunteers and Constabulary Field Force troops representing the colonial Government.

Parihaka the performance will show the story of Parihaka leaders Te Whiti-o-Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi and Nelson's place in this history.

A live theatre showing of Parihaka will be performed at Te Noninga Kumu, Motueka Library on Saturday at 6pm.

Veronica Christie, from the Whakatū Parihaka Peace Network, said they would “remember those who have walked before us, as we maintain a commitment to peace”.

“Tohu Kākahi, Te Whiti-o-Rongomai, and the generations of people of Parihaka who have faithfully brought their legacy of peace into our time will be honoured. They have paid an enormous cost to do this."

Events commemorating Parihaka Day in Te Tauihu are free and were supported Nelson Arts Festival, Nelson City Council Arts and Heritage Partnership, Tasman District Creative Communities, Te Ātiawa Manawhenua Ki Te Tau Ihu Trust and the Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri.

Saturday, November 5

5.30am: Dawn Blessing at Anzac Park, followed by parakuihi (breakfast) at The Nelson Bridge Club (provided by Quakers in Nelson Te Haahi Tuuhauwiri)

6.00pm: 'Parihaka'. A live theatre show at Te Noninga Kumu, Motueka Library

9.00pm: 'Parihaka'. A multimedia art performance at Piki Mai, Nelson Cathedral carpark. (Those with mobility issues may be dropped off at the carpark. Others, please walk as the carpark will be closed.)

Sunday, November 6 and Monday, November 7

9.00pm: Further Showings of 'Parihaka' at Piki Mai.