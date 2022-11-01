Cycle lanes to be reinstated on Nelson highway after August rain event

Bevan Woodward, left, and Duncan Macnab cycling past the road cones of contention on State Highway 6, Rocks Rd, Nelson. Waka Kotahi has announced that the cones and barriers will be removed this week.

There’s good news on the horizon for Nelson’s frustrated cyclists: Waka Kotahi has announced that cycle lanes on Rocks Rd are scheduled to be reinstated by Friday.

The lanes have been closed since the floods in August, and will be reopening this week.

In a statement to Stuff, Waka Kotahi said the route has had traffic management in place since the floods “to protect the road and road users from potential instability from the adjacent cliff face”.

“This has included specific measures for cyclist safety.”

Traffic cones narrowing the seaside stretch of Rocks Rd came under fire in October, after a Nelson man was knocked from his bicycle and narrowly escaped serious injury.

After hearing about the collisions of two other cyclists in the same area, he then removed the cones and placed them closer to the kerb as a form of protest.

Cycling advocates questioned the traffic management plan because of “serious safety concerns”.

Waka Kotahi said the land was now considered stable enough, meaning that traffic management could be removed this week and the cycle lanes restored.

State Highway 6 Rocks Rd will be closed between Bisley Ave and Richardson St to all traffic while traffic management barriers are removed.

That work will take place between 7pm on Thursday and 3am on Friday. Emergency Services will be able to travel through the closure site if needed.