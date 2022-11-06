Two-year-old choppered to hospital on Saturday night

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew to Kenepuru Sound to pick up a two-year-old on Saturday night. (file photo)

A toddler was choppered to hospital late on Saturday night from a remote location in Marlborough.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter duty pilot Dion Edgar said the two-year-old boy from Mills Bay in Kenepuru Sound, Marlborough, was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim at around 11pm.

Edgar said he was carried into hospital by his grandmother and was “all good” getting out of the helicopter.

“He was alright, he just needed a bit of help,” Edgar said.

READ MORE:

* Road closure leads to traffic chaos in Nelson

* Higher cost of living means increase in 'working poor' needing help

* Backpackers 'sold dream' they can't get to, hostel manager says



“It was more being in the remote area that they’re in, being more cautious. There’s no ambulance access out there – it would have been hours and hours if they’d tried to take him out by road.”

The helicopter returned to Nelson at 12:45am.