Car thefts prompt police warning

A spate of car thefts has triggered Nelson police to alert motorists to make sure their cars are locked and free of valuable items.

In a statement provided to Stuff, Nelson police said they were investigating “several incidents” in which cars have been stolen while parked on the roadside or in public spaces.

“Two young people have been placed before the Nelson Youth Court in relation to recent offending, however Police believe there may be others involved and are continuing to investigate in an effort to hold those involved to account.

“Police would like to remind vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are secured and any valuable items are removed when they're unattended.”

READ MORE:

* The things we are going without to beat the cost of living crisis

* Police condemn 'senseless intimidation and violence' on hitch-hiker

* Misogyny, horrific abuse and 'free love' in cults explored in new book



The police were “committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account”, but at the same time people “should take precautions to prevent their vehicle from being targeted”.

“Ensure your vehicle is locked, and all valuable items removed or concealed from view when you are not with it. If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.Invest in a steering wheel lock or other anti-theft devices for vehicles and trailers.”

Police asked that anyone who saw suspicious activity around vehicles to call Police on 111 if it was happening at the time, or 105 after the fact.