Competitors from across the country take part in Nelson Paddlefest

A flat Tasman Bay provided a perfect backdrop to the event Paddlefest on Sunday, but winds on Saturday pushed the competition to the Maitiai River.

Winds forced a change of venue for paddleboarders in Nelson on Saturday celebrating Paddlefest. Although numbers were down slightly as a result, the event carried on successfully.

Paddlefest is in its fourth year, and attracts a mixture of surf skis, waka ama and paddleboard enthusiasts.

Toby Wild, one of the event’s organisers, said 50 people took part over the weekend.

Numbers were slightly down on last year, he said.

A strong southwesterly wind on Saturday caused a shift in venue from Tāhunanui Beach to the Maitai River to do the sprints, and on Sunday the course shifted to the beach.

The event had originally planned for contestants to paddle on the Maitai on Sunday and at the beach on Saturday.

“We had more entrants than we did show up. I think a few people got really put off by the very strong winds that were forecast so people pulled out at the last minute before we had a chance to change the venue,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ruth French finishes the 5km standup paddle board race at the Paddlefest event at Tāhunanui Beach.

However, the event went well and they were “pretty happy” with the numbers.

“It doesn't matter if you get five or 50, it's still a whole bunch of fun.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Stand-up paddleboarders on the start line for the 5km race at the Paddlefest event at Tāhunanui Beach.

On Sunday, the distance races were held off Tāhunanui beach.

People came for the event from as far away as Dunedin and Kerikeri – from the far north to the deep south.

Wild said he wanted to give a shout out to Rod King, president of the Nelson SUP Club.

“He's really passionate paddleboarder, and it's really down to him that this event happens. He did the bulk of the behind the scenes work, and he very rarely gets enough credit for it.”