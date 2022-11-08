New Nelson council taskforce structure proposed

Nelson mayor Nick Smith hopes to streamline the council’s processes by cutting back on committees and having project-specific taskforces.

Nelson’s new council structure will be stripped back and streamlined to enable better working relationships with neighbours, Mayor Nick Smith says.

The previous structure involved committees for specific areas, such as community and recreation or environment and climate, with every elected member attending both the committee meetings and council meetings.

“I did not think it was very productive to have standing committees made up of all elected members that in effect debated the same issues twice,” Smith said in a release about his proposal.

Instead of committees, Smith said he would appoint councillors to work on flexible taskforces, with new taskforce teams initiated as needed when new challenges or projects arose. Each taskforce group would then make recommendations to the council, which would meet once a month.

The taskforces proposed so far included one for reopening Elma Turner Library, one to focus on Civic House, and one focusing on storm recovery.

“The proposed structure is part of the governance reset at Nelson City Council to make council more business-like, professional and collegial,” Smith said.

“The scale of change [at the council]... means it makes sense to try a new way of working.”

Another major streamlining effort is to have each of the Nelson City and Tasman District Councils’ separate regional transport committees combined into a joint regional committee, producing a single regional transport plan between the two.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Smith said the region’s transport issues were interlinked, so it made sense to advocate “with one voice” for central government funding.

“The economies and communities of Nelson and Tasman are so interlinked it is common sense for us to plan our transport network together,” Smith said.

“There is also a benefit for Nelson and Tasman when competing for funding with much larger centres like Auckland and Wellington, by advocating with one voice. We will get a better result from a single land transport plan for Nelson and Tasman, managing our state highways, local roads, bus services, cycleways, and walkways.”

The city council would retain just four of its committees under the new structure: the chief executive employment committee, audit risk and finance committee, and the tenders committee.

Smith’s proposal will be discussed in the Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday.