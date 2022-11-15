Village of colourful cabins to house homeless in Nelson

Jaap Noteboom, left, team leader for the Salvation Army Housing First programme and Nick Clarke, Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager at the cabin community created for homeless people at a property in Vanguard St.

A colourful cabin community is about to put roofs over the heads of some of Nelson’s homeless.

With funky, corrugated iron exteriors in bright colours, the eight cabins, ablutions block and whare are close to completion, and, Housing First hopes, will be the birthplace of new hopes and dreams for those currently without a place to live.

The project is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, who lead Housing First, and Victory Community Anglican Church, which owns the land.

Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke said the grouping was effectively “a relocatable village” where people selected by Housing First could go into the next stage of their housing journey.

Clarke said the church had made the land available for around three years for the pilot project.

Habitat for Humanity provided all the hard structure for the eight cabins, which were “ply lined, very well insulated, and dry and comfortable”.

Furnished with a bed, desk, chair and a lazy chair, the cabins have double french doors that open out, lots of light, were generous in size and had really good heating as well, Clarke said.

The complex also incudes a communal whare – a kitchen and dining area with a deck coming off it, and an ablutions block that will include a laundry.

The cabins are “ply lined, very well insulated, and dry and comfortable”, Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke said.

Those who would be moving in would have experienced homelessness for over 12 months – they could be living in a car, a tent, or couchsurfing, Clarke said.

Housing First team leader Jaap Noteboom said they had placed 45 people into social housing since the beginning of the pandemic, but there were an additional 60 people staying in motels who wanted their own place.

Noteboom said that because of the housing crisis, homes weren’t being build fast enough for the number of people who needed them, so there was a long waitlist as a result.

STUFF A new laundromat and shower in a van offers dignity to homeless people and others in hardship, and launched in Christchurch in May. (This video was first published on 23 May 2022.)

The cabins would serve as transitional housing while people waited for social housing to become available, he said.

The idea for the cabin village came from an existing community in Carterton, and the decision to build something similar in Nelson was because the dwellings were easy, cheap and quick to construct.

Having the cabins as part of a community meant that those living there could form their own support network, coming together to cook meals and hang out.

In addition, Housing First offered a “wraparound service” – meaning that they offered assistance with “whatever was needed to get someone’s life back on track” – help with mental health, relationships, addictions, budget services, or employment.

They also offered practical assistance such as bikes, food parcels and help with doctor’s bills.

Noteboom said he hoped that the cabins would be a positive step towards people finding a forever home, but also long term wellbeing.

“People who have given up their hope and dreams all of a sudden have a place and are able to dream again ... with support from us,” Noteboom said.

The cabins are expected to be completed around the beginning of December, with their first tenants in before Christmas.