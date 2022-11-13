Rope swing to be removed from popular swimming hole after damage

The rope swing at the Black Hole will be removed, after flood damage eroded the bank beneath the tree.

Work is underway to ensure the Maitai River’s favourite swimming spots are summer ready, although a popular rope swing will need to be removed.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said staff have been assessing the Maitai River swimming holes after August’s severe weather event.

“The good news is most swimming holes are still swimmable, with only the Sunday Hole and Black Hole requiring gravel moving work,” White said.

The removed gravel will be used to form beaches, which will provide easier access points from the picnic grounds to the swimming holes.

The popular Black Hole rope swing at Branford Park will removed as part of the work, White said.

”Unfortunately, flooding from the August weather eroded the base of this tree, making it unsafe.”

Council staff will consider using another tree, if they can find a suitable replacement, White said.

The work will begin on Monday, and should be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, he said.

With heavy machinery in use over the next few days, White asked that people steer clear of the swimming holes.

He also requested people take care when they ventured into the awa for their first swim of the season. The riverbed has changed in places, with some parts shallower, others deeper, and there was some debris in the water.