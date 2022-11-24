Temporary chief executive takes up the reins in Nelson

A former Tasman District Council boss is taking up the interim chief executive role at the Nelson City Council.

Lindsay McKenzie will take up the interim postion on December 19 and will stay until a permanent replacement is found, said Nelson mayor Nick Smith.

In June, current chief executive Pat Dougherty announced he would not reapply for the role when his five-year term finished at the end of the year.

McKenzie has held chief executive positions at Tasman and Gisborne councils, and spent 18 years at Environment Southland, Smith said.

“He is ideally placed to guide Nelson City Council through this transitional period and to support the recruitment of a new permanent CE.”

An interim CE appointment was necessary due to Dougherty’s term ending early next month due to new work commitments, Smith said. Recruitment was underway for a permanent replacement, who would start around May.

McKenzie said he would focus on supporting Smith’s governance reset and helping the council leadership team focus on recovery work. He would also focus on staff well-being.

“I see a large part of my role as being an effective link between elected members and staff and ensuring all parts of council are kept informed and reassured in this period of change and uncertainty.”