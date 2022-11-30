Film explores Bhutanese Kiwis and challenges of new country

New Zealand's Bhutanese community has launched a film highlighting the issues in their society. It will show in Nelson at the Suter Gallery.

A film exploring the challenges faced by Aotearoa’s Bhutanese community tackles isolation, mental health and the struggles of adapting to a new culture.

Nepalese language film Knock will screen at Nelson’s Suter Art Gallery theatre on Saturday.

Chairperson of Nelson’s Bhutanese society Bhoj Subba said the community wanted to show New Zealand “where we are, who we are and where we are going.”

Bhutanese Kiwis from around the country collaborated to write, produce and star in the 48-minute narrative film, Subba said.

READ MORE:

* Isolation and social turmoil: Aotearoa's Bhutanese community is speaking out through film

* Exploring Nelson’s vibrant arts community

* Turning Nelson's city centre into a walk of art



Braden Fastier/Stuff Bhoj Subba, who is involved in Nelson’s migrant community, worked to help bring Knock to life.

Former refugees from Bhutan began to arrive in New Zealand in 2007, after the government declared their ethnic group, the Lhotshampa, to be illegal aliens in the 1990s. Most of the 100,000 Bhutanese who fled lived in refugee camps for years before being resettled.

Subba was among the displaced. He arrived in New Zealand in 2016 with his wife and son. Today, he is heavily involved in Nelson’s migrant and former refugee community, working as a tutor and advocate.

Although Bhutanese Kiwis found New Zealand culture positive, they suffered from isolation, mental health problems and the challenge of holding onto their culture while adapting to a new way of life, Subba said.

Knock was the result of several months of hard work by dedicated members of the community, Subba said. The actors had practised remotely and then come together with the technical team in Christchurch for filming, he said.

The film, which is in Nepali with English subtitles, will be screened in Palmerston North, Nelson and Christchurch.

Knock will screen at the Suter at 5pm on December 3. A koha is welcomed for entry.