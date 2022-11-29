Tree and parade a reminder of all that's good about Christmas

The tree will be in place until January 11.

At a time of day when most of us are having a Sunday morning lie in, a team of hard working volunteers got stuck in putting up Nelson’s Christmas tree – and got rained upon for their troubles.

Nelson Santa Parade Trust chair Trevor Marshall said the group started putting up the tree at 7am and finished at 1pm.

“We had the joy of assembling it in the downpour of rain ... we were drenched through for the first probably two hours.”

But despite the thorough soaking, the group was “determined” and selflessly got on with the task.

“There was nothing that was going to stop that tree going up,” Marshall said.

A team of 15 made up of the Nelson Santa Parade Trust and the Rotary Club of Whakatū put the tree in palace, with firefighters filling bladders of water to keep the tree stable, Asphalt & General closing the road, and Lift N Shift picking up the container with the tree.

This year the aluminium and recycled plastic tree has a new star, which takes it to the lofty height of 11 metres in stature.

The Motueka District Brass Band came to play, and Maddox Bonis was selected by The Breeze radio station to pull the lever and light up the tree.

Christmas tree lighter Maddox Bonis and Nelson Santa Parade Trust chair Trevor Marshall celebrate the lighting of the tree on Sunday.

Also upcoming for those in a celebratory mood is the Santa Parade on Sunday. Marshall said it would be the biggest the city had ever seen, with expected crowds of up to 20,000 people and over 50 floats.

Marshall said the trust had spent the past two years constructing brand new floats, including 17 trailers they commissioned the Waimea Menzshed to build.

They also “heavily involved” Multicultural Nelson Tasman with a big range of different ethnic groups coming in, who had done an “incredible job”.

This year, for the first time, the parade will feature a Kids’ Christmas Costume Competition. Thirty Children dressed to a Christmas theme will be selected out of the crowd.

The best costumes are in to win prizes of $200, $100, and $75, and every other child selected will get $25 cash. There were also prizes for floats.

The kids who had been chosen would become part of the parade as well, marching in front of Santa’s brand-new sleigh.

The parade will also be involved in collecting foods to donate to the food bank, as a way of “giving back”.

Marshall said the event was “a break away from everything else that's going on”, a time for “some fun, some reflection and just enjoying something without doom and gloom.”

“It's not necessarily about the religious aspect of it. It's about the spirit of Christmas, of being good to people.”

And the trustees have been good indeed – Marshall said they had put well over $100,000 of their own personal money into keeping the parade going.

It was about “feeding the soul, not the stomach”.

“I noticed the first year we put the parade on, the kids’ eyes just light up when they see the floats,” Marshall said.

“And when they saw Santa, it was just amazing.”

NBS Nelson Santa Parade is on Sunday December 4 at 1pm. The Kids Christmas Costume Competition will take place between 12:15pm and 12:45pm outside Farmers on Trafalgar St. To enter, children need to be on Trafalgar St, between Halifax and Hardy streets by 12:15pm.