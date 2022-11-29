Mayors call for further relief funds for flood affected residents

Nelson and Tasman mayors have put out the call to the Government and the community to help with the almost depleted mayoral relief fund.

In a statement, the Nelson City Council said the Nelson Tasman Mayoral Relief Fund had given out $691,833 to around 230 individuals, families and businesses affected by the August weather event, but further funding was needed.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said it was clear the demand from the community was still there.

“We already have applications to hand for an additional $200,000 plus from people that have been severely impacted by the August weather event, and we expect more applications to be submitted between now and when applications close on November 30.”

The fund received $694,000 in donations: $300,000 from the government, and the remainder donated by businesses and individuals in the community.

The Mayoral Relief Fund also received $90,000 from the government specifically for those affected by the closure of State Highway 6, and to date $41,800 of that has been allocated.

Smith said he and Tasman mayor Tim King had asked the Minister of Emergency Management for further funding.

“We have done our best to allocate all the money in the fund to those most in need, but we still have outstanding applications. We are very grateful for the support we have received, but the blunt reality is we need more.”

A further call-out for financial donations from the public was also underway.

“If people, businesses or organisations can donate anything at all, every bit will make a difference to people that are facing a holiday season out of their homes,” Smith said.

The Mayoral Relief Fund is designed to help people and businesses who have experienced unexpected financial loss due to the weather event, including things like costs not covered by insurance, essential living costs, family or personal crises and, for businesses, a significant drop in income.

To donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund visit https://bit.ly/3GH6AaA for bank account details.