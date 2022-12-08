Special Olympics a family affair for Moutere clan

This year’s Special Olympics will be a family affair for the Ewers of Moutere – Sarah, 23, will be competing in swim events, father Fred is the team coach, mother Kathy is assistant coach and team manager and sister Georgia will support the team as a swimming assistant.

Nelson is sending a 48 strong team, 30 of whom are athletes, and the rest coaches and volunteers, to the Freemason’s New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games which open in Hamilton on Thursday.

The Nelson team will compete in athletics, basketball, golf, ten pin bowling and swimming.

It’s been five years since the last Special Olympics, as the event had to be postponed last year because of Covid-19 and associated lockdowns.

With that period of history now in the rearview mirror, the athletes have effectively had an extra year of training, Kathy said.

While she was feeling “quite positive” about the games, she was also “a bit nervous” about travelling with Covid-19 in the community and keeping the team safe while they were up there

Special Olympics team members clockwise from centre bottom: Isaac Armstrong, Kathy Ewers (in black), Sarah Ewers, Georgia Ewers, Daniel Wyllie and Karlee Hughson.

The participants loved the disco and the opening and closing ceremonies, and simply being somewhere new, she said.

“Some of our athletes don't get to travel much at all, so it’s quite huge for them.”

This will be Sarah’s third Special Olympics, and she will be competing in freestyle sprints, backstroke sprints and the relay.

Sarah said she was “excited” about the trip, which she has been training for on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and then walking on other days.

Fred Ewers stepped in as swim coach in April last year when one of team’s long-time coaches retired and the other moved to Christchurch.

Kathy said that while Fred had done a lot of sports coaching and they were able to train the team, he wasn’t a competitive swimmer, and as a result they weren’t strong in teaching swim technique – thus they’d love for another coach to step up to the task.

Following a four-year cycle similar to the Olympics and Paralympics, the National Summer Games is Special Olympics New Zealand's largest national event and one of New Zealand's largest multi-sport events.

This multi-day event will bring over 1,300 athletes and coaches, plus 600 volunteers coming from all across New Zealand to compete in four days of competition in 10 sports across eight venues to Hamilton.

Special Olympics Nelson club chair Wendy Littlejohn said she had seen “so many people with intellectual disabilities blossom physically and socially” after taking up sport.

Golf was particularly strong in the Nelson club, with five golfers, along with their caddies and partners, going to the games.

Littlejohn was also optimistic about the chances of Nelson’s very experienced basketball team, which is expected to be “very competitive” in Hamilton.

“Going to the games is exciting for everyone in the team,” she said. “They’re counting down the days.”