'Safer, greener, more efficient transport' for Nelson Tasman

Measures that slow down traffic and make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, like this installation in downtown Nelson, are to be introduced into other parts of the region thanks to millions of dollars of government funding.

Richmond, Nelson and Motueka are the big winners from millions of dollars of government funding to make New Zealand’s transport infrastructure “safer, greener and more efficient”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced the $350m Transport Choices 2022-24 package on Sunday, and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack confirmed the Nelson City and Tasman District councils were to receive some of these funds.

While Tasman mayor Tim King was not able to provide figures as to how much was awarded, he was “cautiously optimistic” the TDC would get a “significant amount” of what it asked for.

Projects on the cards include a network of separated cycle lanes for Motueka, as well as traffic-calmed slow speed areas, “safe roundabouts”, bus shelters and secure cycle parking.

Richmond is to get 1.2km of separated cycleways, 460m of traffic-calming in the town centre, six roundabouts with raised tables and 13 “speed tables at key crossing points”, and four “protected cycle parking” stations.

King decoded some traffic terminology.

A “raised table”, for instance, was similar to what had been installed by the Countdown roundabout, or opposite Waimea College, he said.

“Speed tables at key crossing points” amounted to “the same thing, just not at a roundabout”.

Is that not just a speed hump with a pedestrian crossing on top?

“That’s a lot more words.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Deputy mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens says the funding means important safety work will be able to be fast tracked.

Also, an important distinction was they weren’t “all necessarily pedestrian crossings”.

The NCC announced in a statement it had been awarded $5m, which would make up 90 to 100% of the budget for improved transport connections between the Brook and Waimea Rd, including “protected cycle paths, safer pedestrian crossing facilities and dedicated speed control measures”.

Deputy mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens said being awarded the funding was “super exciting”.

“It's going to enable us to accelerate some of that really important safety work, especially in an area where we know we've got significant community concern around some of those safety issues.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman mayor Tim King says the objective is “to try and get a significant increase in the percentage of people who will bike or walk, particularly to school and work”.

King confirmed parking would be removed to create separated cycleways, however, detailed designs were yet to be completed.

“On those key routes there is a trade-off between parking and cycleways,” he said.

“It's kind of inevitable and not necessarily that popular with those who lose their parks.”

King said without the funding the works would have been done in the latter part of the 10-year plan, with the Transport Choices funding. However, his understanding was the projects had to be completed by the end of June 2024.

“A lot of that design would have been done later, it's now going to have to be bought forward to meet the time frames of the funding.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Rachael Williams-Gaul of Nelmac is the group leader of Nelson's Fleet Management Group a support group for companies wanting to change to climate friendly vehicles.

There were two advantages to the funding: “it would be done earlier, and the funding came from central government”.

“The whole objective is to try and get a significant increase in the percentage of people who will bike or walk, particularly to school and work, within those urban communities.”

Boyack said in a statement the government’s Transport Choices package would help “make our communities a more people friendly place to live, work and visit”.

The work to upgrade New Zealand’s transport system would make it “safer, greener, and more efficient”.

Waka Kotahi manager urban mobility Kathryn King said the aim was to open up streets so everyone could get where they needed to go in ways “that are good for their health and the planet”.