Volunteers 'stoked' at opening of stage one of the Kainui Bike Park

Olivia West rides the Buckwheater Bends trail at the Kainui Bike Park, near Wakefield. Buckwheater Bends is about 3km of beginner-level mostly downhill track.

Mountainbike riders have some new trails to experience in the Nelson-Tasman region with the opening of stage one of the Kainui Bike Park, near Wakefield.

Families gathered for the event last Saturday, taking the opportunity to check out the new trails, of which about 7km have so far been completed.

“The whole team was really stoked, seeing people enjoying it with smiles on their faces,” said volunteer Kainui Bike Park founder Kate West after the opening. “It was a really proud moment for all the hard work everyone had put in.”

A partnership project between forestry company OneFortyOne, the MTB Trails Trust and volunteers from the community, about 26km of trails are proposed for the park, geared to appeal to families with options for beginner-intermediate riders.

Supplied Young volunteers cut the tape to officially open stage one of the Kainui Bike Park.

OneFortyOne general manager Brent Guild said the company in 2019 proposed the concept of a mountainbike park in its Kainui forestry block.

“The offer to the MTB Trails Trust was for the community to use the forestry company's land to build a community bike park, and OneFortyOne would also provide seed funding, which went towards purchase of a digger,” Guild said. “The community took this offer and turned it into a reality.”

West, of Wakefield, was one member of the community who put up her hand and become a driving force for the project.

The point of difference for the Kainui Bike Park was that it was “made by families for families”, she said.

“It provides a good entry path for those wanting to get into mountainbiking,” West said. “Our first trail to open is named Buckwheater Bends, which is a flowy beginner trail with plenty of fun corners to hone your skills on.”

Supplied The Kainui Bike Park crew on the opening day of stage one.

Another completed trail was the Hart Starter, a connection track from the Great Taste Trail. It was named after Wayne Hart, the digger driver for the Kainui Bike Park team.

“Kainui is a true community collaboration and [the] opening of stage one is a celebration of everyone's hard mahi (work),” West said. “Our small, dedicated trail crew would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us to get to this point and, of course, Kainui wouldn't be here without our trail crew who have spent hundreds of hours working on developing trails from scratch for everyone to enjoy.”

Guild said OneFortyOne wanted to commend the Kainui Bike Park team for taking ownership of the project.

“It's an outstanding place for mountainbike riding,” he said. “We not only want locals to love our forest as much as we do, we also want people to enjoy this special part of the Nelson-Tasman region.”

West said regular working bees would continue with more trails to build. Anyone keen to part of the project could sign up to volunteer via the Kainui Bike Park website.