'Suspicious item' that sparked an explosives team callout in Nelson was a geocache cylinder

The “suspicious item” that saw Nelson streets cordoned off for hours on Wednesday and the army’s explosive team called in turned out to be a geocache cylinder.

Around 1.15pm on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a “suspicious item” found on Kerr St and called in the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to determine what the item was and dispose of it.

This saw access to certain streets blocked off to the public for hours while the team investigated.

Police cordoned off Kerr St in Nelson on Wednesday night in response to reports of a suspicious item.

In an emailed statement on Thursday, a police spokesperson confirmed the team’s inquiries found the item was in fact a geocache cylinder.

A geocache cylinder is part of a navigation game where people use GPS, receivers or mobile phones to find caches at specific locations.