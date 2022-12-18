Free Christmas dinner, carols and company

Mitre10 MEGA marketing manager Murray Leaning and Nelson mayor Nick Smith are getting into the spirit for the Mayoral Community Christmas Dinner at the Greenmeadows Community Centre on Christmas Day.

Organisers of this year’s Mayoral Community Christmas Dinner in Nelson are keen to spread the message far and wide about their celebratory lunch.

A Richmond community dinner will also be held on Christmas Day thanks to volunteers from a separate organisation.

Mitre 10 MEGA Nelson community engagement manager Murray Leaning, who is one of those putting the free Nelson Christmas Day dinner together, says he feels that they’re only scratching the surface in terms of need in the community – and they could easily feed 500 to 1000 people.

Leaning encouraged people to come forward to register via the Nelson City Council, or by phone or email.

“[I’m] heartsick at the thought that there are people out there that are still alone that we have been unable to reach,” he said.

“I feel like we're standing on the riverbank with 150 life-rings, but there's 400 people drowning.”

Leaning said it was heartbreaking for people to be alone at Christmas for whatever reason.

“Yes, they might be able to be given a meal or something, but you can still be lonely with a full stomach. So it's more about reducing social isolation than it is about food.”

The menu would include traditional Christmas fare such as ham, lamb, chicken, peas, new potatoes, salads, desserts, pavlova and fruit salad.

The Nelson Youth Theatre would be singing Christmas carols, and guests would also receive a goody bag with a Christmas gift and food inside.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said he was grateful for the effort Leaning and team had gone to putting it together and he was looking forward to hosting it.

“If anybody faces the prospect of Christmas Day alone I'd love them to join us.

“It's particularly exciting after the period of Covid-19, when these events have been so disrupted, to be able to reinitiate it and share a bit of Christmas spirit.”

The annual Mayoral Community Christmas Dinner is on Sunday, December 25, Greenmeadows Centre, Main Rd, Stoke from 11.30am.

Tickets are free and transport is available. Seats can be booked at the Nelson City Council, Mitre 10 MEGA, call 021340553 or email famcarp123@hotmail.com.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Vicki Spiers, left and Karen Hoddy at the Holy Trinity Church Hall, at a previous Richmond Community Christmas Dinner.

Richmond dinner

The Richmond Community Christmas Dinner is organised by a group of volunteers who provide a two-course meal at lunchtime on Christmas Day.

Co-organiser Vicki Spiers​ said it was a free event, but people were asked to pick up a ticket so organisers had an idea of numbers for catering.

Spiers said they also asked for a koha on the day.

Tickets were available at the information counter in the Richmond Mall, Age Concern and at the office of the Holy Trinity Church on the Hill in Dorset St. The dinner is held at lunchtime on Christmas Day at the church.

The event was made possible by donations from the community and usually attracted about 200 people including volunteers.

“We just try and make it a really special event. We have a range of special Christmas Day food.”