McDonald's closes its second mall restaurant in three months

McDonalds says its focus is on supporting its freestanding restaurants. It has closed its Richmond Mall outlet.

The McDonald’s in Richmond Mall closed at the end of November, making it the second food court Maccas to shut up shop in three months.

McDonald’s closed its Centre City outlet in New Plymouth’s main shopping mall in September.

A McDonald’s New Zealand spokesperson said McDonald’s had decided not to renew their lease for the food court restaurant in Richmond.

“Increasingly our focus is on supporting our freestanding, full-service restaurants. In particular those that can offer customers a Drive-Thru, playland, McCafe, McDelivery and extended hours of trading.

“All staff from the food court restaurant have been offered work at the existing Richmond restaurant.”

Richard James, national director of real estate management services at Colliers, which manages Richmond Mall, said the company was currently working through a re-leasing strategy “with a range of different operators” but nobody was confirmed at this stage.

In New Plymouth, the mall property manager said people’s tastes were changing and they were looking for healthier options.

James said food courts “were constantly evolving to meet the demands of consumers and that includes providing a diverse range of food and beverage offerings”.

Asked if there were plans to renovate the food court as a whole, James said there were “a number of high-level redevelopment options” that were being examined.