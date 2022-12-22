Nelson woman's plea to drivers after second cat hit by car

Rutherford St resident Marion James with her remaining cat Taffy. James’ other cat Roo was killed by a vehicle in August. Taffy was hit by a car this month, but survived. “She used up one of her nine lives,” James said.

After her pet cat was killed Marion James made a plea for drivers to slow down in her residential neighbourhood.

But it fell on deaf ears. The family’s other Burmese cat Taffy was hit by a car this month and James says the driver didn’t stop to check on the much-loved family pet named Taffy.

Thankfully Taffy was not hurt in the accident, but James said she still pined for her brother Roo who was killed in August.

“She's lost without him. She's just meowing at us all the time,” James said.

In August, James made a plea to Nelson drivers taking a detour down Rutherford St with the closure of Waimea Rd to slow down, but few paid heed.

She feared that drivers would fail to stick to lower speed limits as the council moved to introduce 30kmh rules on other streets.

In October, Nelson City Council manager of transport and solid waste Marg Parfitt said that a speed management plan was being drawn up, and in that plan was the principle of 30 kilometres an hour on local roads, or any road unless there was a separated cycle facility either on that road or very close to it.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Road works on Waimea Rd in Nelson have finished.

Traffic, she said, wouldn’t stop for anyone, not for mothers with babies, nor for the elderly.

If she stuck to the 30kph speed limit in her own vehicle, she was tailgated, and those who followed her “angrily accelerated” as she moved onto her drive.

“They make it clear they're upset with you that you've gone the speed limit.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Marion James' cat was hit and killed on Rutherford St which is a detour for nearby Waimea Rd. James says cars are ignoring the 30kmh speed limit and worries there will be a serious accident.

James said speed calming measures taken by the council on Rutherford St for the protracted closure of Waimea Rd were also “completely and utterly ineffectual”.

Road cones and orange markers constantly got wiped out, she said.

Council acting group manager infrastructure Lois Plum said a wide range of traffic-calming measures were in place on the Rutherford St detour while Waimea Rd was closed.

Plum said that data showed that 85% of traffic on the detour was travelling under 34 kmh as a result of these measures.

She said the council shared residents’ frustrations about drivers who had not kept their speeds low despite the measures and clear signage in place.

“At the end of the day, people exceeding speed limits like this on residential streets need to consider that they are putting other people at risk for the sake of saving a few seconds,” Plum said.