Nelson's Special Olympics team bring home a swag of medals

Nelsonian Special Olympic athletes Charles Shaw, Maggie Duff, Lisa Donald, Stephanie Keeley, and Nigel Fearn came back with the goods.

Nelson’s Special Olympics athletes have brought home a bundle of medals from the summer games in Hamilton.

More than 1300 athletes and coaches from throughout the country competed in the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games, with competition held over four days from December 8.

Assistant Nelson team manager Kathy Ewers said the event was very well-organised, but Covid-19 “did kind of creep into the games”.

One of the athletes and a coach tested positive and had to stay behind, and one person tested positive after they came back – however, they were “young fit athletes,” Ewers said, and made it through unscathed.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand at the Summer Olympics, from our worst haul to our best: Part 2

* Selwyn's Special Olympians swim to success

* Medal haul for Special Olympics Hibiscus Coast athletes



Because of Covid-19 the closing ceremony and disco were cancelled, but other activities like visiting the zoo or the gardens or going out for lunch were organised instead, she said.

Nelson competed in swimming, golf, athletics and basketball.

The basketball team won the bronze medal, its highest ever placing at the National Summer Games.

In the grading games, it had wins over Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury.

Its performance earned it a place in division one of the tournaments where it won against Auckland and Manawatū/North Taranaki, but lost to Canterbury and Counties.

supplied/Nelson Mail Nelson's Special Olympics Basketball athletes.

The team comprised athletes Sean Tremlett (Captain), Dale Smit, Irene Marsters, Suzzane Mohekey (Vice Captain), Shannon Brandford, Oscar Dorrington, Graeme Porter, Ryan Turner-Maxwell, Dean Skinner, William MacDonald.

Head Coach, Wayne Bowen said he was really proud that the team delivered for each other and were “a real joy to coach”.

Captain Sean Tremlett said the team came sixth at the last nationals and wanted to do better this time.

Team manager Stu Allan thanked all the generous community-minded supporters of the team which helped shape the report.

Nelson’s athletics team, Lisa Donald, Maggie Duff, Nigel Fearn, Stephanie Keeley and Charles Shaw, brought home five gold, four silver and two bronze medals as well as nine ribbons.

Four golfers competed over two days and all secured medals. Karlin Spiers won silver in division one, Gabby Green gold and Hamish Hurst silver in Division two. Alice Robb received a bronze medal in the skills competition and was also awarded the prestigious Wapp Family Trophy, Celebrating the Spirit of Special Olympics Cup.

The trophy is a new award for the player showing great spirit throughout the competition.

Motueka’s only representative Michael Tideman made big waves in the major swimming events at the Games and won a silver medal in the 100m medley, bronze in 100m backstroke.

Lucy McDonnell won two gold medals in 50m breaststroke and 25m freestyle. Karlee Hughson swam for gold in her 25m backstroke and silver in 25m freestyle.

Isaac Armstrong took the bronze medal in the 25m butterfly and 25m freestyle. Jess Pope took gold in 50m backstroke and 25m freestyle with a silver in her 25m backstroke.

In two very competitive divisions Daniel Wyllie won silver in his 50m backstroke and swam several personal bests while Sarah Ewers swum five personal bests, finishing just outside of the medals with fourth, fifth and seventh placings.

The young relay team of Isaac, Sarah, Lucy and Daniel finished sixth after a “fabulous” race producing their fastest time of the year.

“Everyone was really chuffed with the results,” Ewers said, “[there were] lots of happy athletes”.