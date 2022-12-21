Kitchen fire and leaking gas bottles prompt call outs

It was a busy morning for Nelson firefighters, attending two incidents within 90 minutes. (File photo)

A kitchen fire and a separate incident involving leaking gas bottles kept fire crews in Nelson busy on Wednesday morning.

Alex Norris, shift manager at Southern Fire Communications Centre, said they initially had a report of gas bottles that were leaking at about 9.40am on Victoria Rd in Nelson.

Two fire trucks from Nelson Central Station were sent to investigate the 45kg gas cylinders

Norris said the crews made the scene safe and then left about 20 minutes after arriving.

At 11.18am Fire and Emergency New Zealand was notified of a kitchen fire on Kawai St in Nelson South. Two fire trucks were sent from Nelson Central.

Norris said when they arrived they basically “removed a pot from a stove” and assisted the occupant with ventilating the house.

An ambulance attended the scene because of concerns about smoke inhalation, he said.