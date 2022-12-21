Seniors' group celebrates Christmas with party hats, shrimp cocktails and 60s classics

Nora Durand isn’t sentimental about missing a wintry Irish Christmas.

“Are you joking me? I can’t believe my luck,” the Galway woman said.

Durand is staying in Stoke with her son and daughter-in-law for two months. On her first Monday in town, she joined Stoke Seniors. The club meant an instant group of friends, and Durand has attended activities every day.

On Wednesday, she sat down with about 100 other club members at Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre for a three-course Christmas meal, followed by dancing and music.

“I have experienced so much friendship, so much laughter and so much food,” Durand said.

While Allen Walker was happy to chat, not all his stories were suitable for publication, he said.

”Don’t write this down, for God’s sake!” Walker said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff “I have experienced so much friendship, so much laughter and so much food,” Nora Durand said.

Walker’s story began on Tākaka Hill, where his father worked as a road engineer. He attended a tiny school with six other children, before moving to Brightwater School. He worked with dairy cows for 30 years, and then moved north to Levin to put his farming skills into practice at Kohitere Boys’ Training Centre.

”I put my heart into that,” he said.

This will be Walker’s first Christmas without his wife, who died in August. Married for 66 years, they attended Stoke Seniors events together and both loved the club, Walker said.

Allen Walker comes to Stoke Seniors events for the companionship and camaraderie.

When Walker’s wife died, his relatives urged him to keep attending, and it was the companionship and camaraderie he returned for each week, he said.

During the lockdowns, Stoke Seniors had supported Walker and his wife with meals, he said.

”I can’t thank them enough. They’re wonderful people.”

Stoke Seniors manager Karen Tuffery said the Christmas party was the first since 2019, thanks to Covid restrictions.

She was enjoying the happy faces and seeing people get up to dance to music by Phil Marshall, who played a steady stream of covers from Roy Orbison, The Drifters, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“It’s nice for them to get up and boogie,” Tuffery said.

Tuffery was grateful for her volunteers – including her grandchildren – and the local businesses who had pitched in with goods for raffles and the meal.