Former refugee wins scholarship to help the hard of hearing

Mum Dan Chin is “happy and proud” of daughter Gloria Laisui winning the $5000 scholarship from Nelson-based seafood company Sealord to help finance her time at the University of Canterbury where she will study a Bachelor of Science.

When Nelson teen Gloria Laisui was at intermediate school, she made friends with a student who was hard of hearing.

Laisui did some research into hearing problems, and discovered a passion. Next year, she is heading to the University of Canterbury to study a Bachelor of Science degree which she plans to follow up with a Master’s in Audiology.

She’s been given a helping hand along the way as the recipient of a $5000 scholarship from seafood company Sealord.

Each year, Sealord opens applications to the families of staff for its annual scholarship award, giving up to $10,000 annually to one or more recipients for up to four years of tertiary study.

Laisui said she decided to study audiolology because she felt there was a “lack of representation in this area from the Chin community.”

“I’d like to branch out there and educate the Chin community to expand their knowledge of this field,” the 18-year-old said.

Born in Myanmar, the Nelson College for Girls graduate moved to New Zealand at the age of eight with her parents and younger sister as refugees.

Although she didn’t know much English at first, she quickly made friends who helped her adapt.

Laisui certainly keeps busy: she placed highly in a number of subjects, especially maths and science, also playing volleyball and was a page designer for the magazine committee.

She has a part-time job at a café, is a self taught lockdown crochet aficionado, is part of her church choir and has been involved in a number of Chin community events.

Laisui said she was “ecstatic” when she heard she had won the scholarship.

“My family is not that well off, so having the scholarship will relieve some of the financial burden.”

Her mother, Dan Chin Laisui, who has worked at Sealord for five years as a multi-skilled fish processor, said she was “happy and proud” her daughter was chosen.

Laisui will be the first in her family to go to university.

Sealord said in a statement that so far, $130,000 has been contributed in total to winning recipients since the company started the scholarship programme in 2010.

Other 2022 recipients are Garin College student, Jasmine Clarkson, who was awarded $2500 to help her become a conceptual illustrator in a creative studio or game development company, and Epsom Girls Grammar School student Sienna Neill, who was awarded $2500 towards her Neuroscience, Pharmacology and Psychology studies at the University of Otago.