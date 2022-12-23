One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after Appleby crash

A person with serious injuries was taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on Thursday night.

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road accident in Appleby on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said police responded to the one-vehicle crash on River Rd, Appleby, at around 7:10pm.

“It appears one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Enquiries were ongoing, police said.

A member of the public said they saw five police vehicles, and what they believed was a motorbike in the hedge on the roadside.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was notified of the incident but was not required to attend.